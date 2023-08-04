Young Woman Dies After Being Hit By Falling Palm Tree

A 20-year-old woman was killed yesterday by a falling palm tree in Barcelona.

An unnamed 20-year-old woman lost her life on Thursday, August 4, when a palm tree fell on her in Barcelona’s Ciutat Vella neighbourhood. The incident took place around 4:00 PM on Calle Joaquim Costa and also caused damage to a BCNeta cleaning truck. Emergency services, including three fire departments, the Guardia Urbana, and the SEM, quickly responded to the scene, writes 20 minutos.

Tragic, Freak Accident

The Mossos d’Esquadra have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Until the judicial proceedings are completed and the body is removed, the area has been cordoned off by authorities.

The acting mayor of Barcelona, Maria Eugenia Gay, expressed her deep condolences and offered support to the victim’s family and friends during her visit to the scene.

In response to this tragic event, Barcelona City Council has commissioned an emergency study to ascertain the reasons behind the incident. They have called for an ‘urgent’ meeting with all relevant parties, including the Parks and Gardens department, on Friday at 9:00 am to discuss the incident in detail.

Similar Incident Three Years Ago

Regrettably, this is not the first such accident in the city. A similar incident occurred on August 25, 2020, in Ciutadella Park, resulting in the death of a 41-year-old man and injury to a woman. In that case, the park remained closed for four days while tree revisions and necessary actions were conducted.

The investigation into the previous accident identified three factors contributing to the tree fall: a possible heat stroke, unusual gusts of wind, and an internal cavity occupying a quarter of the tree trunk.

City officials are determined to understand the circumstances surrounding this recent tragedy and take necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The loss of a young life has shaken the community, and efforts are underway to ensure public safety and the well-being of visitors and residents alike.