By Jo Pugh • 05 August 2023 • 14:52
The pool has a border with Portugal. Credit: Google Maps
A swimming pool in Torrevieja, Alicante, has gone viral on TikTok, because if you look at it from the sky on Google Maps it looks like a map of Spain.
So far, the video has reached over 2.7 million viewers.
A great way to escape the summer heat, apart from the best beaches in Spain, are swimming pools, whether natural or artificial. But now the one in Torrevieja has gone viral for its curious shape. TikTok user Carlos Barnes was in charge of sharing this discovery, which he came across by chance while playing a game: “Do you know what the most curious pool in Spain is?”.
The special thing about this pool is that it is shaped like the Iberian Peninsula, but the big thing about it is that they have even separated Portugal from Spain by building a ‘border’.
Replies to his video asked why there was not a jacuzzi in the shape of the Balearics.
This guitar-shaped swimming pool is a replica of country music singer Webb Pierce’s original swimming pool at his home in Oak Hill.
At the Posthotel Achenkircht in Austria a yin-yang swimming pool separates the cool water from the warmer area.
At the Sweet Escape hotel in Florida, there is an ice cream-shaped swimming pool.
Meanwhile, at the Apartelle de Francesca in the Philippines, there is a pool shaped like a foot, even with toes, after the owner’s fashion brand logo.
And finally, to see Texas in a different way, the Marriott Marquis Houston hotel features a river shaped pool after the American state.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
