Sanctioned Russian Chemical Tanker Damaged By UAF Drones Near The Kerch Bridge In Crimea Close
Trending:

Discovery Of Spain Shaped Swimming Pool In Torrevieja Goes Viral

By Jo Pugh • 05 August 2023 • 14:52

Swimming pool in the shape of a Spain map

The pool has a border with Portugal. Credit: Google Maps

A swimming pool in Torrevieja, Alicante, has gone viral on TikTok, because if you look at it from the sky on Google Maps it looks like a map of Spain.

So far, the video has reached over 2.7 million viewers.

A great way to escape the summer heat, apart from the best beaches in Spain, are swimming pools, whether natural or artificial. But now the one in Torrevieja has gone viral for its curious shape. TikTok user Carlos Barnes was in charge of sharing this discovery, which he came across by chance while playing a game: “Do you know what the most curious pool in Spain is?”.

It is a swimming pool located in a complex on Calle Finlandia, close to Playa de los Locos beach in Torrevieja.

The special thing about this pool is that it is shaped like the Iberian Peninsula, but the big thing about it is that they have even separated Portugal from Spain by building a ‘border’.
Replies to his video asked why there was not a jacuzzi in the shape of the Balearics.

Other wacky shaped pools around the world

This guitar-shaped swimming pool is a replica of country music singer Webb Pierce’s original swimming pool at his home in Oak Hill.

A guitar shaped swimming pool
The quirky guitar shaped pool. Credit: Cipriano Landscape Designs

At the Posthotel Achenkircht in Austria a yin-yang swimming pool separates the cool water from the warmer area.

Ying and Yand shaped swimming pool
One side is hot, and the other is cold. Credit: Tripadvisor/Posthotel Achenkircht

At the Sweet Escape hotel in Florida, there is an ice cream-shaped swimming pool.

Ice cream shaped pool
This ice cream pool even has a topping. Credit: The Sweet Escape

Meanwhile, at the Apartelle de Francesca in the Philippines, there is a pool shaped like a foot, even with toes, after the owner’s fashion brand logo.

A swimming pool in the shape of a foot
Which toe can you dip in? Credit: Apartelle de Francesca

And finally, to see Texas in a different way, the Marriott Marquis Houston hotel features a river shaped pool after the American state.

A pool in the shape of Texas
You can swim the outline of Texas. Credit: Marriott Hotels

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Transfer News Centre banner
Written by

Jo Pugh

Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading