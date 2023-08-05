Homes Evacuated as Storm Antoni Causes Flash Floods

By Catherine McGeer • 05 August 2023 • 22:13

Flash Floods unleashed by Storm Antoni lead to the urgent evacuation of homes in Dublin Image: Twitter/Dublin Fire Brigade

DUBLIN residents in the Clontarf area were faced with a terrifying situation as flash floods struck following Storm Antoni. The devastating floods resulted in homes being evacuated, properties damaged, and transportation services disrupted. Emergency responders, including the Dublin Fire Brigade, rushed to the scene to rescue residents trapped in the floodwaters.

The Auburn apartments and Castle Court housing estate bore the brunt of the disaster, with the basement of the apartment block inundated by rising waters. This resulted in damage to properties and vehicles, as well as a complete loss of electricity for the affected residents.

The emergency services, particularly the Dublin Fire Brigade, were quick to respond to distress calls. Residents trapped in their homes were rescued using inflatable sleds and unfortunately, one elderly resident had to be taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Crews from Phibsboro, HQ and North Strand are in Clontarf with @DubCityCouncil and are using a high volume pump to clear an underground car park pic.twitter.com/aGDTPNPXCi — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 5, 2023

The Clontarf community came together as neighbours opened their doors to those unable to access their homes due to the flooding, providing a sense of solidarity and support during this challenging time. Residents described the water rushing over neighbouring walls, comparing it to a waterfall.

Despite some residents having purchased flood barriers in the past, the severity and suddenness of the flood rendered their defences futile. Firefighters continued their relentless efforts to pump out the floodwater from the basement of the Auburn apartment building. However, the situation remained precarious, and Dublin Fire Brigade collaborated with Dublin City Council and the ESB (Electricity Supply Board) to address the flooding emergency.

Firefighters from North Strand and Phibsborough fire stations are on scene at flooding in #Clontarf 8️⃣ Eight residents have been evacuated by water rescue trained firefighters We’re also working with @DubCityCouncil and @ESBNetworks at a flooded basement in an apartment block pic.twitter.com/dkGIKRam1x — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 5, 2023

The flash floods not only wreaked havoc on residential areas but also disrupted transportation services. Rail services between Killester and Clontarf Road were suspended for several hours due to the severe flooding. Additionally, hundreds of people in south county Cork experienced power outages as Storm Antoni made its way into the Irish Sea.