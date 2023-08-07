Spanish Biotechnological Company With 80 Per Cent Female Workers Turns Over €264m In Five Years

By Chris King • 07 August 2023 • 17:08

Image of a female working in a laboratory. Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com

A Spanish biotechnological company has broken all records by reporting sales of €264 million in the last five years.

According to the annual accounts of Certest Biotec, specifically, it has turned over a total of €264,858,113, as reported this Monday, August 7, by okdiario.com.

This incredible feat has been achieved while employing in excess of 80 per cent of females in its workforce based in the city of Zaragoza in Aragon.

As reported last May by the Spanish Association of Biocompanies AseBio (AseBio), 60 per cent of the staff of all biotechnology companies in Spain are women.

In 2021, Certest employed an 80.15 per cent female workforce

In the case of Certest, its percentage of women staff has also been maintained over time. In 2021, the company already had a total of 80.15 per cent of female employees, making it one of the highest in the sector.

According to the same Asebio study, women represent 30 per cent of the management teams of biotechnology companies, a figure much higher than that of Ibex-35 companies.

Almost all of the employees of this type of company (98 per cent) have higher education and to a good degree, doctoral studies (12 per cent).

Studies showed more females were employed in larger companies

In fact, the study showed that the greater the size, the more women there were in biotechnological companies with either the older-type bachelor’s degree or the current university degree.

This figure ranged from 11 per cent in companies with less than 10 employees, to 71 per cent in those with more than 250 employees.

Certest raises the average of this study because of its 298 employees – mostly with a permanent contract – 238 are women, according to the latest known data, from last year 2022.

Disregarding the boom during the years corresponding to the pandemic and the following year – when the company obtained a result of €110,674,731 in 2020, and €108,754,536 in 2021, Certest has increased its revenue by almost 660 per cent.

Certest has experienced a huge increase in business

In 2019, the company billed for in excess of €5 million, and in 2022, more than €35 million. In fact, its turnover went from more than €17 million in 2019 to more than €73 million last year.

There was an exponential increase also in reserves, which went from just over €12 million in the year before the pandemic to more than €126 million at the end of 2022.

The company’s accounts are more than healthy and this was certified by the auditor Ersnt&Young when it issued a favourable result for its consolidated annual accounts last year.

After its growth during the pandemic – for designing and marketing the diagnostic test and solutions to Covid-19 – Certest began an investment plan of €30 million, to expand its business lines with new pharmaceutical and biotechnological developments to relaunch its activity.

This is a business plan with which it will surely continue to improve its results and expand its workforce for the incorporation of many more employees.