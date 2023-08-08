Swedish City Of Gothenburg Flooded After Storm Hans Causes River Göta To Burst Its Banks

By Chris King • 08 August 2023 • 19:51

Image of a sign warning of bad weather. Credit: Serget Nivens/Shutterstock.com

THE city of Gothenburg in Sweden is currently underwater this Tuesday, August 8, after the River Göta burst its banks due to the presence of Storm Hans.

Gothenburg’s fishing harbour has been flooded with water, according to P4 Gothenburg. Roger Thelander, CEO of the harbour told the news outlet: ‘Our entire harbour plan between the auction and the river is full’. He guessed that the level was some 70-80 centimetres at its deepest point.

The E6 motorway has been closed until midnight tonight and other roads are affected after being blocked in some places by trees that have fallen across roads. This sudden increase in water levels has caused sewage to flow into the river, according to aftonbladet.se.

In Gothenburg’s southern archipelago, ferry traffic is cancelled due to the weather, as reported by P4 Gothenburg. A total of 27 departures between Saltholmen and the islands’ harbours will not be able to operate. Above all, it is the catamarans that find it difficult to get there, with other boats being brought in to help.

There is more bad weather to come predict the meteorologists

Sweden’s Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) issued a yellow warning for rain for Gothenburg and down the west coast on Wednesday 9. After two days of rainy weather in the Scandinavian country, even more of the same awaits it would seem.

Several weather warnings have already been issued. According to Erik Höijgård Olsen, a meteorologist at SMHI: ‘It will blow up in a way that it has not done before’.

In order to gain control over the situation after the floods in Rättvik in Dalarna County, the municipality has called in a crisis management group, as reported by SVT Dalarna. The floods have destroyed roads and lots and the group’s task will be to look over the after-work.

Annelie Granath, the acting municipal manager in Rättvik, advised affected citizens: ‘ It is important that you have contact with your insurance company and that you get advice and support from there’.

Fish traders believe prices will increase after the storm

As a result of the devastation wreaked by Storm Hans, fish traders believe that the price of crayfish and prawns may rise, according to P4 Väst.

‘It is clear that the less shellfish we get in, the more expensive the prices will be’, commented Magnus Johansson, the CEO of Smögen’s Fish Auction.

While the demand for seafood remains high, fewer boats have gone out to fish due to the storm. ‘Especially crab boats, which are very small boats. Shellfish prices will probably rise significantly during the end of the week’, he suggested.

Board broke free of their moorings in Hudiksvall

Half of a small boat jetty was damaged in Hudiksvall, reported SVT Gävleborg. Several boats were said to have broken free of their moorings with members of Hudiksvall sea rescue subsequently deployed to salvage them.

Later in the afternoon, Christian Johansson, commander of the Maritime Rescue Society, assured that the boats had been taken to a safe place.

A jetty in Färjestad’s harbour on Öland was also damaged by to the storm’s strong winds. The pier has, according to Ölandsbladet, drifted loosely together with the boats in the strait.

‘The jetty has drifted about 20-30 metres and the plan is to get a recovery vehicle there to winch the jetty back with the help of the boats from the Sea Rescue’, Tony Bergelind from the Safety and Emergency Centre informed the news outlet. He confirmed that the rescue service and the Maritime Rescue were on site.