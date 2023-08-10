Nora Johnson – Trip Advisor

By Nora Johnson • 10 August 2023 • 10:40
Mixed reviews for Britain´s top spots
There’s just no pleasing some people. The UK’s got world heritage sites, a vibrant and cultured capital city and great landscapes. But not all visitors are impressed. As some recent less-than-glowing TripAdvisor reviews reveal.
Take Stonehenge for instance. An acknowledged wonder of the ancient world and Unesco heritage site? Not so for one reviewer: “Just a bunch of rocks.” For another: “The definition of a tourist trap. Miles and miles of travelling to arrive at a park where you’re given an audio guide to some really uninteresting, boring old rocks.”
Surely the white cliffs of Dover, the first glimpse of Britain for many visitors, would fare better? Not exactly: “Except for the historical significance, there isn’t anything exciting about the cliffs as they are today. Glistening white? They’re more like a filthy brown.”
Trip Advisor – by the people, for the people – is a site that encapsulates the internet conundrum. Its benefits to the paying public are obvious but its misuse can be devastating. Undoubtedly a useful tool, it’s obviously only as good as the reviewers. Aim to get corroborating information from other travel sites…or, better still for this year’s holidays, simply rely on your instinct and common sense!
