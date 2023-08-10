Our View – Enter The Robot

By Euro Weekly News Media • 10 August 2023 • 10:50

PART of the enjoyment of meal out is the relationship that you have with the serving staff and their ability to advise you on the food and drink on the menu.

The occasion can also be ruined if the waiter or waitress is in a bad mood, is surly, unhelpful, or simply keeps you waiting.

Although unemployment, especially amongst the young, in Spain is still very high, it seems that many restaurants find it hard to recruit and keep staff and whereas years ago Spanish and Portuguese staff tended to head off to the UK and other parts of Europe to work, now restaurateurs are starting to rely on staff from Eastern Europe.

There’s a lot of cost involved in employing staff on a contract, especially when the current (although who knows for how long?) government has enacted several laws to protect the rights and benefits of workers.

So, enter the robot! It has been possible for some years to obtain robot serving staff offering different grades of service from simply delivery of plates to a full service including ordering from a digital menu and there are even robot chefs who can be programmed to create a range of dishes.

Science Fiction films have for decades imaged sophisticated robots, often made to look like humans, who can cater to every diners needs but now Spain is beginning to see more robots entering the scene.

They are not widespread as yet but as staff become more difficult and expensive to obtain and robots get cheaper to rent (plus they don’t need holidays, social security payments or keep tips) expect to see then becoming more widespread.