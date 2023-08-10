Readers Letters – Holiday Bookings

By Euro Weekly News Media • 10 August 2023 • 10:20

Holiday bookings: A summer decline

LAST week we shared a report from GMTV that revealed UK bookings to Southern Europe have experienced a notable dip of 10 per cent, while autumn bookings also showed a 3 per cent decline.

The article then goes on to explain that there could be several reasons for this including the formidable heat with record-breaking temperatures that we’ve experienced will continue to experience this summer. Another is the rising cost of living in the UK, for many such as 27-year old Lauren Pugh from Bournemouth, a holiday abroad is a luxury that she just cannot afford – especially with mortgage rates increasing by £550 a month. Coupled with this are the extra costs of going away during the peak summer season. Holiday firms are reporting a shift towards autumn bookings as more and more people look to take advantage of the lower prices and travel out of season.

Perhaps, times are changing and preferences are evolving. Millennials are increasingly seeking more immersive experiences, exploring adventure tourism, cultural heritage and the hidden gems found off-the-beaten-path.

The readers of Euro Weekly News took to the comment sections on our website and Facebook platform to share their thoughts on what they think the reason for this 10 per cent decline to holidaymakers in Southern Europe could be.

‘The main problem is British tourists have had a close connection with Spain since the 1950’s under General F Franco, and because of this fact the infrastructure was built up all along Spains coasts to accommodate this fact, and it is now suffering. In addition, this offered much employment for Spain. As a result the hospitality is suffering with tourism and more importantly the revenue that this created has been impacted. This problem has now come to a head with various autonomous regions lobbying Madrid to end the 90 day rule and move along the line of the UK with the 180 days, which will help in the main holiday periods for Spain and it’s future revenue shortfalls.’, M

‘Nothing could have hit tourism as much as Brexit did, let the Spanish drag their feet, they have every right to do whatever they want … the English seem to think it’s their right to anything….. perhaps the people who voted to leave the EU should have looked at the benefits of being in it rather than finding fault and reasons to leave it.’ Alan

‘Yes some of the factors are true, however It is obvious by it omission, any none EU Tourists e.g British Tourists who travelled to EU country’s at Easter time are barred from a summer holiday, due to Spain dragging it’s heels over the 90 day rule despite their luke warm attempt to alter this. It hurts Tourists and Tourism alike and until bureaucrats get their selfs together the problem will fester.’ M

‘Unfortunately, holidays will just be out of people’s grasp soon.’ Theresa Marie

‘Cost of living. Another interest rate rise this week for UK Mortgages. Got to realise people do not have a money tree in the garden. Increase in Hotels and Flights. I know people not holidaying this year. They cant afford it.’ Andy Aris

‘Andy Aris Have you seen the prices for Air B&B & Booking.com @ €100 plus per night just for one bedroom apartment.’

‘Strange our transfer bookings are way up this year.’ Costa Blanca TRANSFERS

‘Because people don’t have the money’, Brian Rae

‘Because of the scaremongering about the heat’, Archie Rainier

‘Archie Rainier you mean it’s not been hot?’, Emma Monks

‘Emma Monks not as hot as last year no about 6-8 degrees cooler in fact’, Archie Rainier