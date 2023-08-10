Shocking Assault On Edinburgh Fringe Comedian Leaves Him Hospitalised

By John Ensor • 10 August 2023 • 16:58

What was meant to be a celebration of laughter turned sour when a fringe comedian ended up in hospital after being assaulted by an inebriated female member of the audience.

On the night of Friday, August 4, stand-up comedian Colin Higgins, 40, from Carluke, Lanarkshire, was shocked to find himself needing medical attention for a stitched mouth after his Edinburgh Fringe performance at Leith Depot, writes the Daily Record.

‘I got the shock of my life. Police were called and the woman was arrested. It’s the last thing you expect when you have an audience roaring with laughter,’ said Higgins.

Comedian Taken To Hospital

After finishing his show ‘Painspotting,’ an altercation with a drunk woman led to a punch in the face, leaving Higgins bloody and stunned. ‘There was blood everywhere. To say I was stunned is an understatement. I didn’t know what to do’ he said.

With immediate police involvement, the comic sought hospital treatment. Higgins stated, ‘It’s still very painful but the show must go on. I’ll be left with a nasty scar. It’s ironic that over the years I’ve moved people to tears with laughter – it’s a first that I’m the one who’s crying. The staff at Leith Dept were just incredible.’

The comedian’s significant popularity stems from his performances across Scotland and appearances on television and radio. Higgins expressed apprehension about his next show at Renfrew’s Glynhill Hotel on Friday with fellow comic Bruce Morton, known for his role as Mr Sheathing in ‘Still Game.’ He joked, ‘If he starts giving me the side eye or looks like he’s fitting me up for a wooden overcoat, I’m off that stage and on my toes that’s for sure!’

Comedian’s Tragic Past

Higgins, who began comedy as a means of healing from childhood abuse, played a vital role in incarcerating two notorious criminals, Charles O’Neill and William Lauchlan. Reflecting on his tragic past, Higgins said, ‘I found laughing in the face of evil was the best way to overcome all the horror of what those monsters did.’

Police Scotland confirmed the incident, stating, ‘We were called around 4.30 pm on Friday, August 4, to a report of an assault at a premises on Leith Walk in Edinburgh. A 36-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.’