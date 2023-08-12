Top Tips For Eating Out In Tourist Spots

By John Ensor • 12 August 2023 • 12:59

Eating out. Credit: bodiaphvideo/Shutterstock.com

Are you aware of the hidden charges that might appear on your bill while dining abroad? A travel expert has sounded the alarm for British tourists over unexpected fees in restaurants and admitted that he too had been caught out on occasion.

On a recent appearance on BBC Breakfast, Simon Calder discussed the issue of restaurant scams, warning British travellers about unexpected charges on their bills. The conversation was sparked by an incident in Italy where a British tourist was charged extra for having a sandwich cut in half, according to The Daily Express,

Common Practices Around The World

Simon explained that in America, it’s not unusual to see a charge of around $5 (£3.93) for splitting a plate, and that this fee is common in many places. He added that while sharing a main course might incur an extra cost, he’s never encountered a fee for an additional spoon when sharing dessert.

He also noted that the cost of dining can differ depending on whether you’re seated at the bar or outside enjoying the sun, a practice that is common in Italy and is prevalent in France as well.

In many European restaurants, including in Barcelona, customers may find themselves paying more if they choose to sit on the terrace. Solo diners have even reported being turned away in favour of larger groups.

Simon cautioned: ‘St Mark’s Square in Venice is absolutely the place where you’re most likely to be surprised by the bill. First of all, your coffee is likely to cost anywhere upwards of 12 euros (£10.39) and if the band strikes up while you are enjoying your coffee, that’s another six euros (£5.19) added to the bill that you weren’t expecting. Don’t ever go to a tourist place in St Mark’s Square,’ he advised.

He also advised tourists to be mindful of other hidden charges, such as a cover charge that often ranges from two to four euros and includes items like bread and olives. He mentioned that this charge, though sometimes hidden in fine print, is not uncommon even in places like south London.

Even in Prague, some have been charged for condiments on the table. Simon shared anecdotes from individuals who were billed for items like salt, pepper, and ketchup, even though they only ordered drinks.

If In Doubt, Ask

Simon himself has been caught off guard by restaurant scams. He recounted an experience in a Mediterranean restaurant where he was charged an unexpected price for the fish of the day, emphasizing that if the price isn’t visible on the menu, the restaurant can charge whatever they like, and it’s the customer’s responsibility to ask.

He concluded by urging tourists to always inquire about the price before ordering special menu items, to avoid being shocked by their bill.