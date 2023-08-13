By Aaron Hindhaugh • 13 August 2023 • 14:55

Image of PSG and France footballer, Kylian Mbappe. Credit: Football.ua/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

The latest twist in this ongoing Kylian Mbappe saga is that the Frenchman is now being boosted back up into first-team training, but more importantly, he is now set to extend his contract until 2025.

Mbappe was seemingly showing to the footballing world that he believed himself to be more powerful and authoritative than his current employers, Paris Saint Germain, by refusing to play, leave the club, and or sign a new deal, in a bid to try and force through a free transfer deal next summer.

It’s widely expected that Mbappe will join Real Madrid when he does eventually end up leaving PSG, and while the French champions wished for that to be this summer so they could recoup a significant transfer fee, the talented attacker was not so keen on that idea and was adamant on leaving next summer.

Mbappe will be back playing for PSG soon

The reason is obvious why Mbappe would rather leave next summer, it’s because he could demand monster wages and be handed a huge signing-on fee and also, have the pick of any club in world football if he entered into the frantic market of free agency.

Luis Enrique and PSG had taken the decision to exclude Mbappe from all first-team involvements, including the striker not being allowed to train with his teammates, however, in the past 24 hours that has all been flipped on its head with the striker now having held positive discussions with PSG.

BREAKING: Kylian Mbappe will stay and play for Paris Saint-Germain this season and is now expected to extend his contract at the club until 2025 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/x2GCK9r63b — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 13, 2023

According to Sky Sports, Mbappe has held concrete talks with PSG and Enrique, which has seen the striker be reinstated into the first-team squad and thus, will be eligible for selection moving forward in Ligue 1 and eventually, the Champions League later this year.

However, that isn’t the biggest news, as Mbappe has gone back on his words about not signing a new deal and also never playing for PSG again, as reports have now claimed that the French talisman will be extending his current contract by a further year, meaning PSG can sell him next summer instead of losing him on a free.

French striker set to extend his PSG contract

It’s a completely farcical situation for everyone involved and only goes to show how much money has impacted modern football and how players view their careers.

Given the sheer number sit would take to get Mbappe out of PSG, it’s a surprise that Premier League clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, or Manchester United haven’t firmed up their interest in the French ace.