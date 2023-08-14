The ‘Frightening’ Increase Of Wrong-Way Drivers

By John Ensor • 14 August 2023 • 10:31

Stock image of car crash. Credit: Robert Hoetink/shutterstock.com

Is the increase in incidents of vehicles driving on the wrong side of the road on England’s motorways a sign of a growing problem? A recent investigation has revealed a concerning trend.

As of June 19, National Highways figures disclosed by the PA news agency show a 13 per cent rise in incidents involving vehicles driving on the wrong side of the road on England’s motorways, with 872 occurrences in the past year, according to National World.

The data, obtained through a Freedom of Information request, indicates an increase from 770 incidents in the previous 12 months, an average of more than 16 every week.

Sheena Hague, National Highways director of road safety, expressed that safety is paramount, and their traffic officers respond to numerous incidents annually, including collisions and breakdowns. She emphasised that although reports of oncoming vehicles are low, they are taken very seriously, with signals set to warn drivers. She also mentioned that motorways are designed to minimise the chances of driving on the wrong side of the road.

Edmund King, president of the AA, described the rise in the number of vehicles being driven in the wrong direction on motorways as alarming and potentially deadly. He attributed various incidents to drunk drivers, stating that there is no justification for their actions, and they should not be on the roads.

The Sat Nav Factor

Mr King added: ‘However, sometimes drivers follow sat nav directions without thinking, for example, to “take the third exit,” without actually checking the signage, and therefore they can make mistakes.’ The AA chief urged motorists to ‘use common sense’ and not ‘over-rely’ on the sat nav.

A report by Which, also advised drivers never to forget, ‘You’re the one in control of your vehicle. It is your responsibility to ensure you adhere to all relevant driving regulations. Satellite navigation is intended as a driver’s aid, and not a foolproof device to depend on absolutely.

‘You won’t be able to use poor sat nav guidance as a defence in the event that it sends you the wrong way down a one-way street, or you drive your car off a quayside.’

Road Design And Technology

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: ‘To most drivers it’s the stuff of nightmares to think that anyone could drive the wrong way down a motorway. Yet despite highway engineers’ best efforts to make it hard to mistake the off-ramp for a slip road, these numbers show there’s a lot more work to be done. Could more be done with technology – perhaps slip-road sensors that trigger roadside warnings?’

Jo Shiner, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for roads policing, said: ‘It’s concerning to see the number of incidents rising and I echo National Highways’ comments in that safety is our top priority. It’s so important to be aware and alert when driving. Please keep any distractions to a minimum and concentrate on the signs and information provided for your safety.’

UK Drivers In Spain

Recently, Quora asked people for their opinion: Who causes the most ‘wrong way’ accidents, British drivers in Spain or Foreigners in the UK?

‘Probably foreigners driving on the wrong side in Britain,’ said Claus Faerber, a resident of Germany.

‘Simply due to the fact that Brits driving in Spain already had to cross France and should have gotten used to driving on the right-hand side by the time they reach Spain.’

In conclusion, one Spanish woman added: ‘I do not know how drivers drive on the wrong side in Britain. But if you are used to driving on the normal side, the right side, let’s say it, when you change the side you have to be very careful.

‘Brits driving in Spain drive very well. They have problems with the roundabouts. In Spain there are many roundabouts. To get in, to drive inside, to get out from a roundabout is a big problem for them and also for many Spaniards.’