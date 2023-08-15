Andalucia’s Leap into Space: How Will the First Nanosatellite Impact Agriculture and Fishing?

By John Ensor • 15 August 2023 • 21:15

Credit: Consejeria AgriPesca/Twitter.com

How will the first nanosatellite in Andalucia transform the region’s approach to agriculture and fishing?

The Junta de Andalucia de Juanma Moreno is set to launch its first nanosatellite, named Platero, into space before the year’s end, according to OK Diario.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Carmen Crespo (PP), in an online post on Monday, August 14. The launch, conducted through the Agricultural and Fisheries Management Agency, Agapa, will take place in the province of Huelva, specifically near the area around Doñana.

Crespo stressed that this milestone will be an important step in the Junta’s ‘bet’ for the ‘technological vanguard.’ She said its mission will be to ‘improve biodiversity management.’ The satellite will orbit at an altitude of 560 kilometres, completing one revolution over Andalusia every 48 hours.

The online message posted on ‘X’ formerly known as Twitter said: ‘Andalucia in the final stretch for the launch of its first nanosatellite, which will be called #Platero . . . highlights in this device “the Board’s commitment to the technological vanguard” to address climate change.’

The device’s connection to Huelva and its name, Platero, is a tribute to the great poet from Moguer, Juan Ramon Jimenez. The name was chosen from a shortlist proposed by Andalucian schoolchildren.

Comprised of six 10-centimetre-sided cubes, the nanosatellite is equipped with a high-precision camera. It will provide a ground resolution of nearly five metres and make a complete turn over Andalusia every two days.

According to Crespo, Platero will be one of the most innovative nanosatellites designed to date. It will feature a state-of-the-art multispectral camera and collect images in real-time.

The satellite will capture data alongside terrestrial and floating sensors through e-IoT (Internet of Things) observation technology. This integration will make the data more actionable, aiming to quantify the impact of climate change on the agricultural sector and fishing.

The launch of Platero marks a significant advancement in technology for Andalusia. It symbolises not only a leap into space but also a step towards a more sustainable and technologically advanced future for the region.