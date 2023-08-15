Corvera Airport Sees 2.2% Dip in July Passenger Numbers

By Catherine McGeer • 15 August 2023 • 12:36

Corvera Airport Faces Passenger Decline in July, Slow Recovery to Pre-Pandemic Levels Continues. Image: Shutterstock/Sarnia

CORVERA AIRPORT, located in the region of Murcia, experienced a decline in passenger numbers during the month of July, signalling a setback in its efforts to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to recent data provided by Aena, the authority responsible for airport management in Spain, Corvera’s passenger figures dropped by 2.2% in July when compared to the same period in 2022. Moreover, the airport is still trying to reach the passenger levels it achieved in 2019, facing a reduction of 19.2% in passenger numbers from that year.

July Passenger Figures and Comparison

In July, Corvera Airport saw a total of 117,459 passengers utilising its facilities. This decline of 2.2% compared to the passenger numbers in 2022 indicates a slower recovery than anticipated. The challenges posed by the pandemic, including travel restrictions, changing regulations, and uncertainties related to health concerns, have likely contributed to this decline.

Looking further back, the decline is even more pronounced when compared to the pre-pandemic year of 2019. The July 2023 figures are 19.2% lower than those of 2019, underscoring the lingering effects of the pandemic on the aviation industry.

January to July Performance

While the July figures might show a dip, the year-to-date performance from January to July reveals a more optimistic picture. Corvera Airport managed to welcome nearly 500,000 passengers during this period, representing a 6% increase compared to the first seven months of 2022. However, it’s important to note that this growth is measured against the backdrop of a pandemic year and not the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Despite the growth in passenger numbers from 2022, the airport still faces a significant gap of 21.4% in comparison to the passenger count it achieved during the same period in 2019.



Travel Patterns and Flight Operations

The majority of passengers using Corvera Airport in the first seven months of the year travelled via commercial flights. Of the 497,566 users recorded during this period, 493,816 utilised commercial flights. It’s notable that 450,341 of these passengers travelled on international routes, indicating a positive growth of 6% compared to the same period in 2022. This suggests a potential recovery in international travel demand, though it remains shy of the levels seen in 2019.

Corvera Airport saw a total of 3,839 aircraft operations between January and July. Of these, 3,493 were commercial flights, while 3,020 were international flights. Comparison with Alicante Airport

In comparison to other airports in the region, such as Alicante Airport, Corvera’s recovery seems to be lagging. Alicante Airport experienced a growth of 21.6% in passenger numbers up to July when compared to 2022. Remarkably, it has even managed to surpass the passenger figures of 2019 by 2.5%. This highlights the varying degrees of recovery within the aviation industry and underscores the importance of multiple factors, including location, travel trends, and management strategies. This highlights travellers preference for the airport in the Valencia region with many choosing Alicante over Corvera Airport.