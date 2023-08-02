Discover 10 Natural Pools to Cool off in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • 02 August 2023 • 18:08

Salto de Usero (Bullas) Image: Shutterstock/juanma pelegrin

SUMMER, full of plans and adventures, is a favourite season for many. However, the scorching heat and relentless heat waves during the summer months can be quite challenging to endure. In July, the thermometers in some parts of the Region of Murcia reached an astonishing 44 degrees Celsius or even higher. Fortunately, there’s a perfect way to find respite from the sweltering temperatures – a refreshing dip in natural pools and water spots.

While beaches and swimming pools are the first choices that come to mind, the interior of the Region of Murcia also boasts an array of natural swimming pools, rivers, and river beaches that offer a rejuvenating experience. Let’s explore ten such hidden gems where you can spend a day of leisure and escape the summer heat.

Poza de las Tortugas (Moratalla)

Nestled in the Sierra de Moratalla, specifically in the Barranco del Arroyo Hondares ravine near Benizar, Poza de las Tortugas enchants visitors with its exotic appearance. This enchanting enclave features a picturesque waterfall surrounded by lush vegetation, making it a perfect destination for nature enthusiasts and hikers alike.

Poza termal de Somogil (Moratalla)

Also situated in the Barranco del Arroyo Hondares ravine, Poza termal de Somogil is a well-kept secret. It boasts two natural pools of warm, crystal-clear thermal waters that offer the ideal remedy for scorching summer days. Moreover, this area holds high ecological value and is located near Camping La Puerta.

Fuente Caputa (Mula)

Located just 10 kilometres from Mula and a little over 40 minutes from the capital, Fuente Caputa awaits to provide a refreshing retreat. This natural pool covers an impressive 500 square meters, where you can immerse yourself in the cool waters. The unique way in which the water springs up among reeds and flows in a stream gives it a touch of magic. Moreover, it has been recognised as a Site of Community Interest and of Geological Interest.

Estrecho de Bolvonegro

A part of the Red Natura 2000, Estrecho de Bolvonegro is a stunning landscape where the rivers Alhárebe and Benamor converge with the Moratalla River. Over time, water erosion has shaped canyons, pools, and waterfalls, making it a remarkable destination for cooling off while enjoying captivating natural formations.

Salto de Usero (Bullas)

A true marvel, Salto de Usero became the fifth Natural Monument in the Region of Murcia last December. Its captivating pool is encompassed by a vault where the water falls from a height of approximately four meters, creating a beautiful waterfall. With a depth of five meters, this natural pool is perfect for a refreshing escape.

Playa fluvial La Presa (Cieza)

Nestled in the park of La Presa, this river beach along the banks of the Segura River provides the perfect setting for a tranquil morning cooling off. Additionally, you can find the river beach El Arenal in the same locality, offering even more options to enjoy the water.

Fuente del Gorgotón (Cieza)

Situated between Cieza and Calasparra, Fuente del Gorgotón boasts a landscape of limestone rock formations that create a small pool of clear, warm water. Flowing from a small spring in the middle of the Segura River, this enchanting spot offers a unique and refreshing experience.

Burete Stream (Cehegín)

Surrounded by diverse varieties of pine trees, Burete Stream in the Sierra de Burete, next to a spring, provides a serene natural space to unwind and cool off in the pure waters of the Quípar River.

Río Alhárabe (Moratalla)

A small tributary of the Segura River, Río Alhárabe’s crystal-clear waters originate in the Moratell district of El Sabinar. The perfect destination for a shady picnic under the pine trees, this spot offers a serene landscape to enjoy.

River Chícamo (Abanilla)

Abanilla is home to several natural spots of great beauty, including the Badlands. Among its tourist attractions, River Chícamo stands out, especially during the summer months. The river’s pools offer an ideal place to spend quality time with family and enjoy the refreshing waters.

When the summer heat becomes too much to bear, escape to these 10 natural pools and water spots in the Region of Murcia.