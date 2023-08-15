By Jo Pugh • 15 August 2023 • 11:46

Alicante-Elche airport. Credit:AENA

THE airport of Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández registered a total of 1,713,090 passengers in July.

A total of 10,584 flights were operated, representing 8.2 per cent more flights.

This represents an increase of 12.7 per cent compared to the same month in 2022, stated AENA on Monday, August 14.

The airport handled more than 8.7 million passengers during the first seven months of the year

Of this total number of travellers, 1,710,809 corresponded to commercial passengers, of which 1,484,306 travelled on international flights,.

This represents an increase of 14.7 per cent compared to July 2022.

226,503 flew on domestic flights, 0.8 per cent higher than the previous year.

Breaking down international traffic by nationality, the countries that contributed the most passengers in July 2023 were the United Kingdom, with 579,627 travellers, followed by Norway, with 122,587, Germany with 103,885, The Netherlands, with 98,930, and Sweden, with 83,726.

In terms of operations, Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport managed a total of 10,584 flights, which means exceeding the movements managed in the same period of 2022 by 8.2 per cent.

Data accumulated during the first seven months of the year.

Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport handled a total of 8,785,549 passengers during the first seven months of the year, which implies a growth of 21.6 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

In relation to operations, from January to July the Alicante infrastructure handled a total of 56,413 flights, 12.1 per cent more than the same period of the previous year.

Malaga broke records

Meanwhile, the Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport closed the month of July with 2,432,411 passengers and 17,320 operations, the highest traffic figures in its history, dating back four years earlier. In July 2019, the infrastructure managed 2,228,464 travellers and 15,892 movements.

More than 2.4 million passengers that transited through the Malaga facilities last month, exceeding by 17.8 per cent those registered in the same month of 2022. The 17,320 flights also translate into percentage increases. Specifically, the airport quantified 12 per cent more movements than in July of last year.

This increase in traffic responds to the dynamism shown by both national and international traffic, which posted significant growth.