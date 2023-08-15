By Jo Pugh • 15 August 2023 • 11:46
Alicante-Elche airport. Credit:AENA
THE airport of Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández registered a total of 1,713,090 passengers in July.
A total of 10,584 flights were operated, representing 8.2 per cent more flights.
This represents an increase of 12.7 per cent compared to the same month in 2022, stated AENA on Monday, August 14.
The airport handled more than 8.7 million passengers during the first seven months of the year
Of this total number of travellers, 1,710,809 corresponded to commercial passengers, of which 1,484,306 travelled on international flights,.
226,503 flew on domestic flights, 0.8 per cent higher than the previous year.
Breaking down international traffic by nationality, the countries that contributed the most passengers in July 2023 were the United Kingdom, with 579,627 travellers, followed by Norway, with 122,587, Germany with 103,885, The Netherlands, with 98,930, and Sweden, with 83,726.
In terms of operations, Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport managed a total of 10,584 flights, which means exceeding the movements managed in the same period of 2022 by 8.2 per cent.
Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport handled a total of 8,785,549 passengers during the first seven months of the year, which implies a growth of 21.6 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.
In relation to operations, from January to July the Alicante infrastructure handled a total of 56,413 flights, 12.1 per cent more than the same period of the previous year.
Meanwhile, the Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport closed the month of July with 2,432,411 passengers and 17,320 operations, the highest traffic figures in its history, dating back four years earlier. In July 2019, the infrastructure managed 2,228,464 travellers and 15,892 movements.
More than 2.4 million passengers that transited through the Malaga facilities last month, exceeding by 17.8 per cent those registered in the same month of 2022. The 17,320 flights also translate into percentage increases. Specifically, the airport quantified 12 per cent more movements than in July of last year.
This increase in traffic responds to the dynamism shown by both national and international traffic, which posted significant growth.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.