Bruce Springsteen Postpones Philadelphia Concerts Due to Sudden Illness

By John Ensor • 17 August 2023 • 19:20

Bruce Springsteen in concert. Credit: Antonio Scorza/Shutterstock.com

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen has called off his shows with the E Street Band on August 16 and 18, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, owing to an unexpected sickness.

The star’s management released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on the matter and confirmed that the Philadelphia performances would be rearranged for a future date, according to New York Post.

Cancellations Announced

The official statement read; ‘Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed.’

It went on to reassure fans: ‘We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows.’

As of Thursday, August 17, no formal details regarding the ailment of the ‘Born to Run’ singer have been disclosed. Springsteen’s sudden cancellation occurs amid his initial global tour since 2016, commencing in February in Europe before transitioning to the United States.

Numerous fans expressed their best wishes for the Boss’ quick recovery after hearing the news of the show’s postponement.

Concerned Fans

The speculation among fans on social media was rife, with some suggesting that Springsteen and his spouse, Patti Scialfa, who accompanies him on stage, might have contracted COVID-19, although no official confirmation has been provided.

This isn’t the first occasion that fans have expressed concern for the 73-year-old rocker. In May, the artist stumbled during a performance to a vast audience in Amsterdam and required assistance from a crew member and a bandmate. A widely-shared TikTok video of the stumble depicted the artist tripping as he ascended the stairs to the stage, leading the audience to gasp.

Springsteen’s name has been added to the roster of several prominent musicians who have recently had to postpone and reschedule performances due to unexpected events.

Madonna, the Queen of Pop, also recently publicised her updated tour dates after an urgent hospitalisation caused by a severe bacterial infection.