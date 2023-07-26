US Ambassador Asks Bruce Springsteen To Come To Spain

By John Ensor • 26 July 2023 • 18:10

The Boss In concert. Credit: Bruce Springsteen/Twitter.com

One of the world’s biggest rock stars might be coming to these shores after an appeal by the US ambassador.

The US ambassador for Spain, Julissa Reynoso, issued a plea to the star to come to Spain, and the venue may come as a surprise, writes OK Diario, Wednesday, July 26.

But which Spanish city is big enough to host the world-famous star? Valencia? Barcelona? Madrid?

Unusual Location

In fact, none of the above cities were even mentioned. The request is for The Boss to come to a tiny corner of Spain called Peralejos de las Truchas, in Guadalajara. Don’t worry if the name doesn’t sound familiar, officially it only has 149 inhabitants.

The inhabitants of Peralejos de las Truchas all know each other, they are a big family who have named the American singer as one of their favourite sons of the municipality.

The hope is that perhaps one day he will come to the village to visit them and who knows, maybe give a concert that would leave half the country and indeed the world gobsmacked.

US Ambassador Makes Personal Appeal

The Madrid-based US ambassador to Spain made the appeal on Twitter: ‘Hey Bruce! Julissa Reynoso here, your ambassador in Spain.’

Spotting a gap in his tour dates, she asked: ‘I was just wondering what are you up to in October? I’m going to make you an offer you can’t refuse, Mr Boss man. The beautiful village of Peralejos de las Truchas, here in Spain, is waiting for you. Do you know you are their adopted son? They’ve even named a musical festival after you, in your honour!

‘So from one American from New York to another greater American from New Jersey, from one little boss to the great Boss. Please come to Peralejos here in Spain.’ With her hands clasped together she concluded, ‘Let’s see if we can convince him.’

These days, communicating with anyone, famous or not, is so much easier with the help of social media, so it’s hoped the message has gotten through. Springsteen was in Barcelona for a concert earlier this year with some very prominent guests including Steven Spielberg and the Obamas, so maybe he’ll accept the invitation.