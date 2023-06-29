Shock As Pop Legend Madonna Rushed To Hospital

By John Ensor • 29 June 2023 • 1:52

Madonna. Credit: Madonna/Facebook.com

News has emerged that one of the world’s most famous female stars, Madonna, was rushed to hospital and admitted into intensive care.

On Wednesday, June 28, the news broke that the 64-year-old-queen of pop was taken to hospital in New York with a serious bacterial infection.

The star was taken ill on Saturday, June 24, and rushed to the hospital, where she was admitted into an intensive care unit.

Manager Posts Health Scare

The news was revealed by Madonna’s long-serving manager Guy Oseary who posted the news on Instagram: ‘On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU.

‘Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.’

‘At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.’

Reportedly the singer is now alert and on her way to recovery, and was accompanied by her daughter Lourdes Leon throughout the whole trauma.

Madonna Celebration Tour

Madonna was due to embark on her 2023 Celebration Tour, to mark four decades as one of the most iconic voices and images in music.

The gruelling 84-date tour was due to begin next month on July 15 in America and continue on until the end of January 2024, with the majority of the venues already sold out.

Dates were also planned for Europe, with a total of six dates at the O2 Arena in London, and two shows booked for Barcelona in November later this year.

Fans and other high-profile names were quick to share messages of goodwill on social media. Isla Fisher commented: ‘Sending her so much love from us.’ And Zooey Deschanel, also took time to wish her well: ‘Hope she feels better very soon!’