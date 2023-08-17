Mark Slack – Road Test

By Mark Slack • 17 August 2023 • 10:15

copyright : EWN

Genesis GV60 – Bentleyesque styling and an imposing stance

For a brand new marque Genesis, the luxury arm of Hyundai, has made an impressive start and with their first all-electric model, the GV60, the good news continued. As part of Hyundai, whose own EVs are good sellers and very popular, the technology base for Genesis is a proven one.

All Genesis models are head turners, it’s a mixture of Bentleyesque styling and an imposing stance that sets them apart from other luxury models. They have the ability to immediately make you feel that you are in something rather upmarket and special. There is a real feeling of quality in everything you can see and touch with some splendid detail touches from quilted stitched seating to slim linear air vents.

The GV60 has three versions – Premium, Sport and Sport Plus – with prices starting at £53,905 and standard equipment across the board including full LED lights with high beam assist, double glazed soundproofed glass with solar glass at the front, wireless phone charging, smart cruise control, power seats, heated front and rear seats, ventilated front seats and artificial leather upholstery.

On the road the GV60 feels and drives like it looks, premium luxury. You expect an electric car to be quiet but there’s usually a hum from the electric motor and a touch of road and tyres noise. Not in the Genesis! It is one of the smoothest and quietest cars you’re ever likely to travel in, even by EV standards. It’s also one of the most comfortable and even the lead-in model test model performs well with the benchmark 62mph passing by in 7.8 seconds.

There’s a decent range with the lead-in Premium version covering 321 miles and even in real world driving around 290 should be possible. As ever though that changes with the weather conditions and where you’re driving, in the depths of winter I think mid-200s in range would be realistic.

Likes include being able to turn off the dreaded lane-keep easily and quickly, excellent levels of space inside, solid build quality and a light and airy feel compared to many rather claustrophobic interiors. One thing that surprised was the lack of a rear wiper. I’m sure Genesis would say it doesn’t need one but, trust me, if you’re in the wrong kind of weather it needs a rear wiper.

It may not be mainstream but that can be a distinct advantage in terms of exclusivity, and I suspect any buyers venturing into a Genesis, EV or otherwise, will be smitten.

Facts at a Glance

Model: Genesis GV60 Premium

Engine: 77.4 kwh battery – 229 PS – Rear-wheel-drive, single motor

Gears: 1-speed automatic

Price: €62,518/£53,905

Performance: 0-100 kph (62 mph) 7.8 seconds/Maximum Speed 185 kph (115 mph).

Range: 321 miles on single charge

Emissions: 0 g/km

Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets