More Than 7,600 People Affected As Firefighters On Canary Island Of Tenerife Battle Worst Wildfire in 40 Years

Image of the wildfire in the north of Tenerife. Credit: Twitter@BomberosTf

A wildfire that broke out on the Canary Island of Tenerife has already devoured some 2,600 hectares (6,400 acres) of land.

Around 258 ground personnel are battling the enormous blaze in the north of the popular holiday destination this Thursday, August 17, assisted aerially by 17 aerial resources, including seaplanes.

It is currently burning out of control and the prognosis is not looking good, according to Fernando Clavijo, the president of the Canary Islands while conducting a press briefing in Santa Cruz.

He told the media this morning: ‘It’s been a very difficult night, this is probably the most complex fire we’ve ever had in the Canary Islands in at least the past 40 years. The extreme heat and weather conditions are making the work harder’.

🔥 #IFArafoCandelaria 🔴 La incendio de #Tenerife sigue fuera de control en su flanco norte, pero el frente sur está estabilizado. El presidente de Canarias, @FClavijoBatlle , explica que los trabajos de los equipos de extinción se dificultan por la meteorología adversa. pic.twitter.com/NE1YoZ2bVv — Presidencia GobCan (@PresiCan) August 17, 2023

The fire broke out in the Arafo mountains

The fire started in the Arafo mountains last night, Wednesday 16, and already has a perimeter of 31 km (approx 30 miles). It is said to be spreading through areas that are inaccessible to both air and ground means.

🔥🚨Actualización #IFArafoCandelaria

ℹ El incendio forestal se encuentra fuera de control, con una superficie afectada que supera las 1.600 hectáreas y un perímetro de 22 km.

👨‍🚒📢 Hoy han participado 14 aéreos y 270 efectivos. Esta noche trabajarán 258 terrestres. pic.twitter.com/Nao8puhaqc — Bomberos de Tenerife (@BomberosTf) August 16, 2023

As a result, approximately 7,600 people have been either evacuated or confined to their homes in the last 34 hours. They included residents of 10 small villages and hamlets in the area.

🔥 #IFArafoCandelaria Imágenes tomadas por los agentes de la #BRIFOR Recuerden seguir las indicaciones del personal de seguridad y protección civil.@112canarias pic.twitter.com/NJrd4CcviP — Cabildo de Tenerife (@CabildoTenerife) August 16, 2023

This figure grew after the decision was made this morning to confine the urban area of ​​La Esperanza, in the municipality of El Rosario, where a youth camp is located. It is also only about 5 m from Tenerife North Airport, although the facility reportedly continues to operate as normal.

La @GuardiaCivil ha evacuado más de 300 personas la pasada madrugada de Candelaria y Arafo y hoy en la zona alta del municipio de El Rosario, localidades de Aguamansa y La Florida.

Continúan las labores de control del dispositivo desde el Puesto de Mando Avanzado#IFArafo pic.twitter.com/rIQHRQQtfv — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) August 17, 2023

UME troops have been deployed to help fight the blaze

Firefighters from the Military Emergency Unit (UME) have been deployed to assist with combatting the blaze. Clavijo explained: ‘A new detachment of UME troops will arrive during the afternoon’.

#IFArafoCandelaria Una de las misiones asignadas hoy es la defensa en interfaz urbano-forestal con herramienta manual y quemas de ensanche, apoyados en la carretera TF-24, para preparar la defensa del área recreativa Las Raíces y proteger el campamento juvenil de La Esperanza pic.twitter.com/eoTX0YG8Tm — UME (@UMEgob) August 17, 2023

Tenerife’s tourist board was quick to highlight that the blaze is far from the island’s main accommodation, beaches, and other places normally used by visitors to the island. Activity in ports, airports and roads in Tenerife is also continuing as normal they stressed.

Several roads that access the mountains where the fire broke out in the northeastern part of the island have been cut by the authorities as a precaution. Some public and private activities in the region have also been suspended.

Montserrat Roman, head of the archipelago’s civil protection service said: ‘We ask that the population respect these road closures’.

⚠️🔥 #IFArafoCandelaria A partir de las 18:00 horas, se cerrarán todos los accesos al @pnteide para facilitar las labores de extinción. ❌ TF-24 (La Esperanza)

❌TF-21 por el norte (La Orotava)

❌TF-21 por el sur (Vilaflor)

❌TF-38 (Chío, Guía de Isora) pic.twitter.com/EX9WocmRzm — Cabildo de Tenerife (@CabildoTenerife) August 17, 2023