More Than 7,600 People Affected As Firefighters On Canary Island Of Tenerife Battle Worst Wildfire in 40 Years

By Chris King • 17 August 2023 • 17:46

Image of the wildfire in the north of Tenerife.

Image of the wildfire in the north of Tenerife. Credit: Twitter@BomberosTf

A wildfire that broke out on the Canary Island of Tenerife has already devoured some 2,600 hectares (6,400 acres) of land.

Around 258 ground personnel are battling the enormous blaze in the north of the popular holiday destination this Thursday, August 17, assisted aerially by 17 aerial resources, including seaplanes.

It is currently burning out of control and the prognosis is not looking good, according to Fernando Clavijo, the president of the Canary Islands while conducting a press briefing in Santa Cruz.

He told the media this morning: ‘It’s been a very difficult night, this is probably the most complex fire we’ve ever had in the Canary Islands in at least the past 40 years. The extreme heat and weather conditions are making the work harder’.

The fire broke out in the Arafo mountains

The fire started in the Arafo mountains last night, Wednesday 16, and already has a perimeter of 31 km (approx 30 miles). It is said to be spreading through areas that are inaccessible to both air and ground means.

As a result, approximately 7,600 people have been either evacuated or confined to their homes in the last 34 hours. They included residents of 10 small villages and hamlets in the area.

This figure grew after the decision was made this morning to confine the urban area of ​​La Esperanza, in the municipality of El Rosario, where a youth camp is located. It is also only about 5 m from Tenerife North Airport, although the facility reportedly continues to operate as normal.

UME troops have been deployed to help fight the blaze

Firefighters from the Military Emergency Unit (UME) have been deployed to assist with combatting the blaze. Clavijo explained: ‘A new detachment of UME troops will arrive during the afternoon’.

Tenerife’s tourist board was quick to highlight that the blaze is far from the island’s main accommodation, beaches, and other places normally used by visitors to the island. Activity in ports, airports and roads in Tenerife is also continuing as normal they stressed.

Several roads that access the mountains where the fire broke out in the northeastern part of the island have been cut by the authorities as a precaution. Some public and private activities in the region have also been suspended.

Montserrat Roman, head of the archipelago’s civil protection service said: ‘We ask that the population respect these road closures’.

