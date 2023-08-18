Sailboat Crew Denounced After Video Shows Them Firing Shots At Protected Orcas In Strait Of Gibraltar

By Chris King • 18 August 2023 • 18:35

Image of killer whales. Credit: Robert Pittman/Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

THE occupants of a sailboat caught on video firing some sort of projectiles at a pod of killer whales have been denounced by a Spanish animal rights organisation.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday afternoon, August 17, in the Strait of Gibraltar, off the coast of Tarifa in Cadiz province.

A video that was sent to PACMA – a group that defends the rights of animals, the environment and people – showed what has happened. The organisation subsequently posted the footage on its X (formerly Twitter) account.

In the text accompanying the video, PACMA assured that it intended to report the incident to the relevant authorities, in the hope of action being taken.

¡A tiros con las orcas!

Nos hacen llegar este vídeo que, según se informa, ha sido grabado en el Estrecho, desde una embarcación de observación turística. Las orcas están catalogadas como especie vulnerable en el Catálogo Español de Especies Amenazadas (CEEA), por lo que está… pic.twitter.com/fhhsSqGLFF — PACMA (@PartidoPACMA) August 18, 2023

The attack was captured by the people nearby who were on board a tourist whale-watching vessel. This same boat had apparently been informed over the radio by the sailboat that it was in close proximity to a group of orcas, according to 20minutos.es.

When the cetaceans approached the boat, its occupants reacted by firing several projectile shots. What these shots were, or the means of firing them, have not yet been determined. It is not clear whether the animals first attacked the vessel or not.

However, the video images clearly captured the moment in which the shots began to be fired and the crew of the tourist ship can be heard yelling at them to stop doing it.

PACMA pointed out that orcas are listed as a vulnerable species

In a statement, Pacma condemned the events and pointed out that orcas are listed as a vulnerable species in the Spanish Catalog of Threatened Species (CEEA).

As a result, any action taken with the purpose of killing, capturing, harming or bothering them is absolutely prohibited and can lead to consequences.

Several incidents have occurred in the same region this year

There have been numerous episodes of interactions between killer whales and sailboats recorded in and around the Strait in recent months.

Their reason for attacking boats is the subject of several open projects as investigators attempt to uncover the motives behind this behaviour.

A pod of orcas attacked vessels that were competing in the prestigious Ocean Race off the coast of Gibraltar earlier this summer.

There were no injuries or material damage to the boats, although the killer whales reportedly put all their efforts into hitting, pushing, ramming, and biting the rudders of the boats for around 20 minutes.