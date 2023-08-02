All Operations Suspended In Gibraltar Port Following Oil Spillage Incident Involving Two Ships

By Chris King • 02 August 2023 • 0:02

All operations by the Gibraltar Maritime Captaincy were suspended in its port this Tuesday, August 1, after a fuel spill in the Bay of Algeciras.

This action was initiated after an accident that occurred during an oil transfer between two ships off the Rock.

As reported by Gibraltarian government sources, the Gibraltar Port Authority immediately launched its contingency plan for oil spills. Together with the Department of the Environment, response operations are currently underway.

In a tweet, it informed: ‘PRESS RELEASE – Port responds to oil spill incident in the Bay. The Captain of the Port has suspended operations at Gibraltar Port this morning following an oil spill incident in the bay. The GP has initiated contingency plans in conjunction with the DoE’.

The incident occurred at around 8:22 am

‘The Gibraltar Port Authority has initiated its oil spill contingency plan in conjunction with the Department of Environment and response operations are currently underway. Spanish authorities have been notified as part of the automatic procedure’.

‘The incident occurred at approximately 8:22 am in the southern part of the Western Anchorage when a vessel taking bunkers experienced an overflow of its tanks. The quantities of oil are currently unquantified’.

‘The Department of Environment are closely monitoring developments and lifeguards are on alert for oil on the Western shoreline. Red flags are flying at Camp Bay and Little Bay as it is expected that some oil will reach the shore in these areas. Bathers are urged to be cautious even if Yellow flags are flying’.

‘Caution is also advised for those at sea on pleasure boats and when fishing from a boat or from shore. Further information will be provided as it becomes available’.

The spillage was blamed on a lack of security measures

Verdemar Ecologistas en Acción, the conservationist group, blamed the oil spill on the lack of security measures in bunkering manoeuvres, the term used to describe the fuel transfer between ships.

In a statement, the organisation said: “Less than a year has passed since the sinking of the OS 35 and we already have another spill in Gibraltar’.

They warned that: ‘Hydrocarbons can reach the beaches of the Bay of Algeciras’, highlighting the fact that: ‘there is no contingency plan that can contain these hydrocarbons’,

Spills like this occur: ‘Because the ships ‘bunker’ with few crews and without security measures. If the gas station ship had not cut off the supply, the situation would have been a real disaster’, insisted Verdemar.

It detailed: ‘The ship that supplied fuel was the Hercules 500 and it set off the alarms that the gas tanker Gas Venus was overflowing with fuel’.