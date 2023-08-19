England’s Lionesses BANNED From Wearing White Shirts Against Spain In The World Cup Final

By Chris King • 19 August 2023 • 18:51

Image of England's Lionesses. Credit: Twitter@lauren__hemp

WITH the final of the Women’s World Cup coming up on Sunday, August 20, two sets of players will no doubt be nervously preparing for the huge occasion.

Neither England nor Spain has reached the final of this tournament in the past so it means that there will be a new name on the trophy when the match finishes tomorrow at Sydney’s Stadium Australia.

Despite the match being contested on a neutral ground, the Spanish side was named by FIFA as ‘Team A’, which classes them as the ‘home’ team and gives them preference when it comes to choosing the kit they wear.

Spain were named as Team A

As a result, Jorge Vilda’s side will don their trademark red shirts with dark blue shorts and socks for the kick-off at 11 am BST tomorrow.

England players normally wear white shirts with dark blue shorts, but this colour of shorts was classed as looking too similar to their opponent’s.

This means that England will resort to their ‘second kit’ of light blue tops and shorts with white socks, as they did in the semi-final victory over Australia.

Goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo sent them through to Sunday’s final which is being played in the same stadium that they beat the Matildas in.

A shot at the trophy 🏆 Here's what @Mdawg1bright and the boss had to say ahead of Sunday's #FIFAWWC final: — Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 19, 2023

Sarina Wiegman has guided the Lionesses to four trophies during her tenure as coach of the national side. She is under contract with England until 2025 and recently stated that she has every intention of fulfilling it.

Yellow the giant turtle predicted a win for Spain

Spain have been tipped to win the final by a giant tortoise named Yellow. The reptile lives at the Sea Life Aquarium in the Costa del Sol town of Benalmádena and has some history of predicting the winners of major sporting events.

According to a statement from the aquarium on Friday 18, Yellow was offered two pieces of broccoli for breakfast by his keepers, with the flags of Spain and England attached. The green turtle, weighing more than 120 kilos and 30 years old, eventually opted for ‘La Roja’.

Yellow has previously correctly predicted the winners of the last Champions League final, and the last Olympic basketball final. His predictions have apparently been correct more times than incorrect, as reported by malagahoy.es.

Our FINAL outing ✨ For those in the UK, Sunday's game will be broadcast live on both @BBCOne and @ITV 📺 pic.twitter.com/BgEslDgctU — Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 19, 2023

