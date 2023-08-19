By Aaron Hindhaugh • 19 August 2023 • 9:45

Image of the Premier League flag flying. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta is now under investigation by the FA for betting on yellow cards, which has put his move to Manchester City on hold.

Paqueta was said to be right at the top of Manchester City’s transfer shopping list this summer as Pep Guardiola looked to add more bodies to his squad and to try and become treble winners and hold onto the Champions and Premier League specifically.

The Brazilian international enjoyed a fruitful first season in England as he registered 12 goal involvements across all competitions and played a pivotal role in helping the Hammers win the Europa Conference League, but his great performances saw him catch the eye of Man City.

Paqueta investigated over betting allegations

Pep Guardiola saw his club lodge two bids for Paqueta but both were quite quickly rejected by West Ham who were adamant about not losing yet another star player this summer following Declan Rice’s big-money move to Declan Rice and while they appeared to have won that battle, they may not have won the war.

This is because, while Man City’s pursuit of Paqueta has seemingly come to a stop and he won’t be joining the Premier League champions, that is because Paqueta is being investigated for alleged betting offences, with his family apparently lumping money on the West Ham ace to be booked.

This does not look good for Paqueta and West Ham. he's definitely not beating those allegations pic.twitter.com/cCv5xoXKaV — Monica (@xmonicamusic) August 18, 2023

It’s claimed that Paqueta and his family were betting significant amounts of money on him to be carded and know the FA have started a formal investigation into the occurences, which comes just months after they handed down a huge ban on England international Ivan Toney for betting offences.

Man City have now pulled out of the Paqueta deal

Paqueta seemingly had the footballing world at his feet having been linked with clubs such as Man City, Arsenal, and Newcastle United in the last few windows and years, but now with this looking charge and suspension lingering over his head, the future now looks rather bleak for the Brazilian international.

It remains to be seen what will come of this investigation into Paqueta’s alleged breaches but with rumors circulating about which game his family betted on, it looks very suspicious the way he picked up his booking, especially considering he doesn’t have much of a mean streak when it comes to cautions.