By Emma Mitchell • 20 August 2023 • 15:25
As food inflation in Spain increased by half a per cent in July and fell over two per cent in the UK, we ask: Are Spanish supermarkets still cheaper than their British equivalents?
Inflation rates in the last year have been running rampant globally, but it has been the eye-watering increases to food prices that have regularly hit news headlines across Europe. The UK’s Office for National Statistics have reported that food inflation decreased by over 2 per cent in July; by comparison, Spain’s National Statistics Institute revealed that inflation on food rose by 0.5 per cent in July to 10.83 per cent. What often gets missed in the headlines is that all a decrease in the inflation rate means is that food is still increasing in cost, just not as quickly as previously.
Most expats living in Spain will relay glowing tales of how much cheaper it is to eat out than the European country they hail from; the low average cost of a drink and a tapa is a particular favourite to get family and friends back in the home country bubbling with envy and idly considering making the move themselves.
The received wisdom amongst Northern European expats is that supermarket shopping in Spain is also significantly cheaper, but is that actually true? We created a Euro Weekly News grocery basket and took to the price comparison sites to find out. The results may just shock you.
Unsurprisingly, comparing the prices of food across supermarkets and across different countries is a painstaking task. Not all popular supermarkets have price catalogues online in all countries (e.g. Lidl) and differences in produce seasonality, brands, package sizes and temporary discounts all add to the complexity. We created a basket of 22 items commonly bought by expats and used online price checkers on August 20, 2023 to find the cheapest non-discounted version of each item in five of the most popular supermarkets in Spain and the UK:
The cheapest EWN Food Basket in both Spain and the UK was courtesy of Aldi, the German discount store, BUT this win has a twist because whilst the Spanish Aldi basket was €53.11 its British counterpart came in nearly 10 Euros cheaper at €43.12 (£36.87) making Aldi UK the cheapest supermarket overall in our price check.
Digging in to the results highlights a few surprises and busts a few myths:
The ranking in full:
Is the cost of food in the supermarkets starting to bite for you? We’d love to hear your comments and any tips and tricks you have to keep food costs down.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.