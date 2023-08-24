Nicole King – We Are The World

By Nicole King • 24 August 2023 • 10:38

I think most of us realise that “we the people” have very little say in what happens in our governments.

This is not coming from a political point of view just as an observation. I also think that if “we the people” did have any power we would ensure that not one of us be homeless, unable to afford to pay for food and rent and we would all at least have our basic needs covered; and there would be no wars.

I’m saying this because some of us have seemingly taken “sides” in world issues, projecting country policy on individuals. Many of the Russians in our community are now almost scared to say where they’re from, when they too are victim to a situation which is out of their control. This makes me very sad and not just because I have Russian ancestors.

I’ve felt the need to write this preamble to hopefully dissipate any negativity and without fear of reproach when sharing with you that I had another photoshoot with Elena Sikorskaya. Elena is a renowned top fashion photographer who not only creates great photos but manages to make everyone, even every day folk, look and feel very cool and stylish. Each session is a confidence boost and a lesson in loving oneself just as we are; through Elena’s eyes we all have that certain something! I’d love you to check out (like and follow) her Instagram page @SikorskayaElena to see for yourself how good she really is, with high fashion but also with everyday people. The photos she has taken of me speak over the past few years speak for themselves.

My life is much richer for having integrated myself fully in Spain and with the Spanish and since I’ve started with TV and radio, I’ve grown exponentially from the friendships I’ve developed with Swedish, German, Dutch, Moroccan, Russians and Ukranians alike. It just opens up so many more doors and new opportunities, such as a photoshoot with a top Russian fashion photographer! Curiously, even though she speaks little English and my Russian is non-existent, we have developed a friendship, a bond, an understanding; she has such an innate energy.

I remember that my first guest on the very first show of Marbella Now was Russian; a lovely young woman who spoke of her work and family. The next day an English lady came up to me at a musical event to comment that she’d seen the show and how surprised she had been that my Russian guest was “quite normal”. I don’t know what she had expected but I was delighted to have been the conduit for a better understanding.

I know it’s not as easy for everyone as it is for me to meet people of other nationalities in our community but when we do, we can better appreciate that at heart we are all basically the same and have much to offer one another, because together, “we” are the world. #Bettertogether #MarbellaNow (Instagram @nicolekingmarbellanow).