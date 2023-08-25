Transfer News: West Ham Close ‘Verbal Agreement’ With Highly Sought-After Ajax Star

By Chris King • 25 August 2023 • 20:04

Image of West Ham United club badge. Credit: charnsitr/Shutterstock.com

WEST HAM have reportedly secured a ‘verbal agreement’ with Mohammed Kudus, one of the most sought-after young players in Europe.

This exciting development for David Moyes’ side was announced by Fabrizio Romano, the respected Italian football expert, on his official Twitter account.

He wrote: ‘Mohammed Kudus to West Ham, here we go! Verbal agreement sealed with Ajax on €45m total package add-ons included plus sell-on clause Player’s five-year deal also agreed and medical booked on Saturday. Huge work by new director Tim Steidten, waiting to sign docs in 48h’.

Mohammed Kudus to West Ham, here we go! Verbal agreement sealed with Ajax on €45m total package add-ons included plus sell-on clause 🚨⚒️🇬🇭 Player’s five year deal also agreed and medical booked on Saturday. Huge work by new director Tim Steidten, waiting to sign docs in 48h. pic.twitter.com/AOHMSkvr6E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2023

As Romano stated, this is a massive coup by the Hammers to bring such a quality player to the London Stadium. The versatile 20-year-old Ghana international can play in midfield or out on the wing and was believed to be on the radar of several top clubs in Europe.

He joined Nordsjælland’s Ghanaian Right to Dream Academy in Denmark aged only 10. On July 16, 2020, Kudus made a dream move for €9 million to Ajax in the Eredivisie. At the time he was reportedly called a player with ‘incredible potential’ by the Dutch giants’ then-manager, Erik ten Hag.

In what looks like being his parting gift to the club, Kudus scored a hat-trick in a 4-1 win against the Bulgarian side Ludogorets in a Europa League qualifier last night, Thursday 24. Tim Steidten, the new Hammers technical director is believed to currently be in Bulgaria with the player.

Hattrick hero = ⚽️😍 That @KudusMohammedGH performance in one GIF? pic.twitter.com/GAREOditNa — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 24, 2023

West Ham have a decent transfer fund to dip into after the recent sale of their captain, Declan Rice, to Arsenal. They have already snapped up the 25-year-old Mexican international midfielder, Edson Alvarez, also from Ajax.

West Ham United have confirmed the signing of Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse. The set-piece specialist becomes the Hammers’ second summer signing after Edson Alvarez’s arrival from Ajax.

James Ward-Prowse arrived in London from Southampton

James Ward-Prowse has also arrived in London from Southampton after they were relegated. The 28-year-old set-piece specialist is an excellent addition to the West Ham midfield setup.

‘I’m buzzing to be here at West Ham United. It’s great to be here and I’m looking forward to getting going’, he told football.london.

He continued: ‘From the outside looking in, this is a Club that has been on the rise for a number of years now and coming off the success in the UEFA Europa Conference League last year, you can feel there is real momentum around this Club’.

‘It’s great to be a part of it and I can’t wait to play my role in the games to come. When I think about my game, it is based on hard work, graft, and giving 100 per cent’, Ward-Prowse added.