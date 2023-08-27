By Anna Ellis • 27 August 2023 • 17:32

A Journey through Time: The Enchanting Tale of Classic Cars. Image: Ayuntamiento de Almería / Facebook

The opening weekend of the Almeria Fair turned into an absolute delight for vintage automobile enthusiasts, offering a splendid blend of nostalgia and charm.

While antique motorcycles stole the limelight during the initial weekend of August, the weekend of August 26 was reserved for classic cars to take centre stage.

The mesmerizing displays transported both locals and tourists alike back to the vibrant epochs of the 1960s and 1970s.

The spotlight was aptly cast on two enchanting pop-up museums, showcasing none other than the iconic Seat 600 and the beloved Mini Cooper. These timeless classics made their customary appearance at the much-anticipated Almería en Feria event, eliciting excitement from all corners.

Over 25 ‘seiscientos’ cars, lovingly cared for by the passionate members of the Friends of the 600 Association, took the spotlight, forming a captivating tableau of automotive history.

The Seat 600, a car deeply entrenched in the hearts of Spaniards, holds the unique honour of democratising driving throughout the nation. Its presence in popular films has etched it into the collective memory, and it’s a vehicle that evokes fond memories for countless families who’ve enjoyed its charm firsthand.

Delving into its significance, Juan José Velasco, the president of the club, shared, “This car brings us immense joy. Our club, established in 2003, has spent two decades fostering a strong sense of community through our monthly drives. We’re truly a tight-knit family.”

Speaking from a technical perspective, the president illuminated, “When behind the wheel, our focus must be unwavering, engaging all our senses. However, when it comes to maintenance, it’s surprisingly straightforward, presenting few challenges.”

“The ‘seiscientos’ were crafted between 1957 and 1973, and even today, they continue to grace the roads, a testament to their timeless allure.”

In a neighbouring display, the Mini Cooper exhibition eagerly awaited, with its production spanning from the 1970s right up to the turn of the millennium in 2000. The Almería Mini Cooper Club proudly presented over fifteen meticulously maintained vehicles, leaving both local residents and visiting tourists thoroughly enchanted.

These two iconic marques hold a special corner in the collective imagination of Spain, woven into the fabric of the nation’s history.

Once again, this year, they conjured up the magic of classic motoring at the beloved Almería en Feria event, bringing history to life in the most delightful way possible.