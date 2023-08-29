Spanish Women’s Football Coach, Jorge Vilda, On Verge Of Dismissal

By John Ensor • 29 August 2023 • 18:31

Is Jorge Vilda’s time as the Spanish women’s football coach coming to an abrupt end? That’s the plan, according to Pedro Rocha and the management team of the Spanish Football Federation.

In a meeting held on Monday, August 29, with the presidents of the territorial divisions, the topic of Jorge Vilda’s dismissal was discussed. Although these presidents don’t have the authority to execute the decision, it’s up to Pedro Rocha and the Federation’s board of directors to make it official. Vilda, who has a contract until 2024, led Spain to its first Women’s World Cup victory, writes OK Diario.

Uncertain Future For Vilda

Jorge Vilda’s future seemed uncertain even after the World Cup win. Several insiders had suggested that Vilda might voluntarily step down, possibly even continuing in a role as sports director while leaving the coaching duties to his deputy, Montse Tome.

However, everything changed last Friday when Luis Rubiales decided not to resign. During his speech, Rubiales publicly announced a four-year contract renewal for Vilda at a rate of half a million euros. The Federation is now examining whether these statements could pose legal issues.

Without Rubiales, Vilda finds himself in a precarious position. His main supporter has exited the scene, and his dismissal appears imminent. The image of the Madrid native applauding his boss’s speech hasn’t done him any favours.

De la Fuente Remains… For Now

Mens coach, Luis de la Fuente was also present at the Extraordinary Assembly last Friday, alongside Jorge Vilda. Like his counterpart in women’s football, De la Fuente applauded Rubiales’ speech and later issued a separate statement condemning the president’s actions.

For now, De la Fuente remains in his role and will coach Spain in the upcoming matches against Georgia and Cyprus, where Spain’s chances in the next Euro Cup are at stake.

De la Fuente is scheduled to face the media this coming Friday. After announcing the squad for the upcoming matches, he will have to navigate a tricky press conference where many questions will be asked. Decisions about his future will be made after these games.