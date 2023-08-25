‘I Will Not Resign’ Spanish FA Boss Rubiales In Shock U-Turn

By John Ensor • 25 August 2023 • 13:33

Spanish Football Federation’s President Luis Rubiales. Photo credit: RFEF

The President of Spain’s Football Association was expected to announce his resignation today but stunned his audience by making a shock U-turn

On Friday, August 25, the Real Football Federation of Spain (RFEF) held an urgent Extraordinary General Assembly following the uproar caused by Luis Rubiales’ kiss to Jenni Hermoso during the Women’s World Cup final, writes OK Diario.

Many anticipated that Rubiales, the current president, would announce his resignation after losing significant support from key figures in Spanish football due to the controversial events during the women’s title celebration.

Rubiales Stands Firm

In a surprising turn of events, Rubiales declared, ‘I will not resign.’ He believes he’s been unfairly targeted for his spontaneous, mutual, and euphoric kiss with Hermoso.

Reactions from the Assembly

Andreu Camps reported the conclusion of the RFEF Assembly, highlighting the significant statements made by Rubiales. Various assembly members expressed gratitude to Rubiales for his contributions to amateur football and the standards achieved in RFEF categories.

Rubiales passionately defended his actions, stating, ‘I do not deserve this witch-hunt I’ve been enduring for five years. I will continue to fight, as you all, my parents, coaches, and teachers have taught me.’ He plans to take a brief respite with his family after the Assembly.

Rubiales’ Defence

Rubiales emphasised his commitment to women’s football, ‘We’ve done so much for women’s football; that’s true equality, that’s feminism.’ He also announced plans to renew the contract of the national coach, Vilda, with a significant pay rise.

He further defended his management of the federation’s funds, asserting transparency and denying any misuse.

In a dramatic moment, Rubiales exclaimed, ‘I will not resign, I will not resign, I will not resign!’ amidst applause from the assembly.

Political Backlash

Rubiales pointed fingers at several politicians, including Yolanda Díaz and Irene Montero, and announced his intention to take legal action against them for their comments on the incident.

Rubiales’ Apology

Rubiales apologised for his actions during the World Cup celebration, comparing the kiss to one he might give to his daughter. He expressed regret for any offence caused and thanked those who have shown support.