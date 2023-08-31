Age in Spain – Special Delivery

By Euro Weekly News Media • 31 August 2023 • 10:00

Coming from the birthplace of Amazon in Seattle, we are well acquainted with online delivery. And it’s a good thing too. Living in rural Spain means relying heavily on purchasing things on the Internet. It’s either that or driving a long way.

Generally, we are delighted with the delivery times in Spain. Sometimes, even amazed at how swiftly a purchase is delivered after pushing the Buy button before bed only the night before. But we have learned that here in Galicia when we receive the ‘Your order has been delivered’ email. Delivered is a relative term.

Our online orders will arrive by one of several different delivery companies. Or even by random taxi. My husband, Jeff, has developed a shipping matrix, so he’ll know where to expect delivery. But the CTT express guy retired recently – he was the one who had my WhatsApp and would call me directly, even for packages addressed to Jeff. To make sure I was home or to tell me where he hid the box. The new guy won’t come to the house, and the delivered emails are phantoms. Jeff couldn’t get a straight answer until one terse reply, ‘Your package is at the gas station.’ Our only gas station doesn’t take Amazon packages. Jeff went there to fill up and enquire about our package anyway. The attendant looked confused, only to return from the back with our box – head-scratcher.

Random taxis often knock on the door with a package. Correos Express will come to the house. Regular Correos, our mail lady, will also come to the house to deliver for Amazon. She holds the ladder for me if I’m out pruning my fruit trees as an added service. So, we can’t complain. Logistics is better here than in the US, even in rural Spain. And the ladder-holding is always free.

Kelli Field is an American expat writer/blogger living in rural Galicia, and a volunteer for Age in Spain.

Some of her other writing about moving to and living in Spain can be found at www.vivaespanamovingtospain.com

