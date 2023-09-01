New Storm Names Unveiled In September Honour Irish Scientists

By John Ensor • 01 September 2023 • 10:01

Stock image of typhoon. Credit: Artsiom P/Shutterstock.com

Starting today the new list of storm names has been unveiled in honour of some of the greatest minds from Ireland.

Weather authorities in Ireland, the UK, and the Netherlands have unveiled the roster of storm names for the 2023/2024 season, effective from 1 September, according to The Independent.

Ireland’s Met Eireann has opted to commemorate scientists who have significantly impacted science and humanity. The names selected by Met Eireann include Agnes, Fergus, Jocelyn, Kathleen, Lilian, Nicholas, and Vincent.

The Scientists Behind The Names

These names pay homage to Irish astronomer Agnes Mary Clerke; entomologist Fergus O’Rourke, known for his comprehensive study of Irish ants; and Jocelyn Bell Burnell, a Northern Irish astrophysicist who identified the first pulsating radio stars in 1967. Also on the list are Kathleen ‘Kay’ McNulty Mauchly Antonelli, a pioneering figure in computer programming.

More Names, More Stories

Additional names honour Kathleen Lonsdale, an Irish crystallographer; Lilian Bland, the first Irish woman to construct and pilot an aircraft; Nicholas Callan, a physicist who invented the induction coil; and Vincent Barry, renowned for developing the anti-leprosy drug clofazimine.

Professor Bell Burnell said: ‘I am delighted to feature in this distinguished list celebrating science and hope that if a potential Storm Jocelyn happens, it may be a useful stirring-up rather than a destructive event.’

Public Involvement And Future Plans

Eoin Sherlock, the chief of the forecasting division at Met Eireann, expressed his gratitude to the public for voting on the name for the first storm, which will be Agnes. ‘Our warmest thanks to all who voted and to those who suggested other names that we will keep in mind for future seasons,’ Mr Sherlock said.

The Importance Of Naming Storms

He emphasised that naming storms serves as a crucial tool for clearer and more effective communication about severe weather conditions. ‘It connects our weather services more closely to the public, helping us in our mission to protect lives and property and ensuring the safety of our communities,’ he added.

Storms receive names when they are expected to have a medium to high impact in Ireland, the UK, or the Netherlands, aiding in public awareness and preparation for extreme weather events.