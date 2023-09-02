Transfer News: Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood Secures Deadline Day Move To Spain’s La Liga

By Chris King • 02 September 2023 • 0:51
Image of Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood.
Credit: Daykung / Shutterstock.com
WITH the transfer window due to slam shut, Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood is reported to have signed for Getafe in Spain’s La Liga.
Getafe, currently lying in 11th position in La Liga, posted the news on their social media, captioning their post? ‘𝐎𝐅F𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 – Mason Greenwood new blue footballer. Welcome @masongreenwood!’.
📢 𝐎𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Mason Greenwood nuevo futbolista azulón
Welcome @masongreenwood! 🏴#VamosGeta #GreenwoodAzulon pic.twitter.com/3t9Dh9NSfL
— Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) September 1, 2023
In a subsequent tweet, the club posted video footage, with the caption: ‘The Coliseum a few minutes ago’.
El Coliseum hace unos minutos 💙🫶
Welcome, @masongreenwood 🏴 pic.twitter.com/n0gkktNRdB
— Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) September 1, 2023
It is thought that John Murtough, the Red Devils’ director of football, played a huge part in getting the loan deal over the line this evening, Friday, September 1.
After being arrested in January 2022 on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted rape, 21-year-old Greenwood has not played a competitive football match since December 2021.
He agreed to leave Old Trafford on August 21 following a six-month internal investigation. Statements were released by both the player and the club explaining that they would be parting ways by mutual consent.
Serie A outfit Lazio had been in negotiations throughout Friday with a view to the striker moving to Italy but the transfer window closed before they were able to finalise anything.
Their president Claudio Lotito claimed that Greenwood had agreed to a move to Rome. Speaking with the Italian news outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi, he told them that he had tried until the last minute but United had not countersigned the relevant documents in time.
One deal that did go through in time was the one involving Sofyan Amrabat. Fiorentina’s Moroccan midfielder has joined United on loan until June 2024.
🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦
🔴 Sofyan Amrabat = United 🔴#MUFC
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 1, 2023
A statement published on manutd.com read: ‘Sofyan Amrabat has joined Manchester United on loan from ACF Fiorentina until June 2024, subject to international clearance and registration requirements’.
It continued: ‘The midfielder has been capped 49 times by Morocco and played every minute of his country’s run to the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup’.
‘Last season, Amrabat played a key role as ACF Fiorentina reached the final of the Coppa Italia and UEFA Europa Conference League’, it added.
🔜 https://t.co/pTiWr05Ve9 pic.twitter.com/kZaFz4wES0
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 1, 2023
