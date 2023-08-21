Mason Greenwood’s Manchester United Career Is OVER As Both Parties Issue Statements

By Chris King • 21 August 2023 • 17:13
Image of Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood.
Credit: Daykung / Shutterstock.com
THE football career of Mason Greenwood is over as far as Manchester United are concerned.
An internal investigation that was subsequently conducted by the Old Trafford club into Greenwood’s behaviour after he was arrested in January 2022, has now been completed the Premier League giants confirmed this Monday, August 21.
Even after a case against the 21-year-old including accusations of attempted rape, assault and coercive control was previously dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in February, his future at United was always hanging in the balance.
A statement from the club read: ‘Manchester United has concluded its internal investigation into the allegations made against Mason Greenwood’.
‘This has required us to proceed with sensitivity and care to obtain evidence not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case’, the statement explained.
‘Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for’, it continued.
‘All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome’, the club concluded.
In a tweet, the respected Italian football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted Greenwood’s full statement that he made in response to the club’s announcement.
Mason Greenwood statement 🔴⤵️
I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst.
I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did… pic.twitter.com/uFodIG1xzq
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2023
It now remains to be seen what becomes of the player who has been at Old Trafford since he was seven years of age.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
