Breaking News: Channel Tunnel Terminal Shut Amid Bomb Threat

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 08 September 2023 • 15:34

Credit: EWN

Explosive experts have taken the decision to temporarily close the Channel Tunnel terminal in Folkestone after a suspicious vehicle was stopped.

While many may well believe this is to be linked with the recently escaped prisoner, Daniel Khalife, the police have moved quickly to confirm that is not the case, as a way to try and lower the levels of worry amongst the public and traveling people.

In what was just a routine stop and search at the Channel Tunnel terminal, a vehicle was hated and pulled to one side at around 10:30 AM, and now the man has been taken out of his vehicle, detained, and now a full police cordon has been put in place around the vehicle in question.

Channel Tunnel closed amid looming bomb threat

In recent days, the news and outcry for help within the United Kingdom has been centred around wanted fugitive, Khalife, who managed to escape prison on Wednesday by wearing a chef’s uniform and clung onto the bottom of a truck, which has since been spotted in the public.

While this will be great news that this explosive risk has nothing to do with a prisoner on the run, the fact that he is still indeed out there is equally as terrifying as a lone man having his vehicle cordoned off due to a potential bomb threat.

BREAKING: Suspicious vehicle stopped at Channel tunnel terminal in Cheriton and one man has been detained. Explosive experts from the British army have been called to the scene.https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/cJ8w1kl5r1 — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 8, 2023

The access to the Folkestone terminal is currently suspended and any customers and passers-through are being advised to make other arrangements or allow significantly more time to their journeys with queues backed up and no sign of the cordon being lifted imminently.

Threat not linked to escaped fugitive, Khalife

According to one driver at the terminal when the queues started to emerge and delays were becoming very evident, has claimed that one member one staff informed them that the area was in lockdown on Friday morning and that there would be delays for a couple of hours at least.

Customers planning on using the channel tunnel are being instructed to check the LeShuttle website and social media channels for updates throughout the day, so they can plan and make any necessary changes to their journeys which were scheduled today.