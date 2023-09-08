Two Teenagers Arrested After Scaling Border Fence Into Gibraltar Released On Conditional Discharge

By Chris King • 08 September 2023 • 0:36

CCTV image of two teenagers entering Gibraltar illegally through the border fence. Credit: Twitter@RGPolice

Two teenagers from Malaga who were arrested for entering Gibraltar illegally earlier this week have been released on conditional discharge.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, September 6, at around 2:30 p.m. on Western Beach in the British territory. After first identifying himself, a plainclothes Royal Gibraltar Police officer confronted the two boys after they scaled the perimeter fence from Spain.

Both aged 14, from the Malaga towns of Fuengirola and Mijas, the teenagers reportedly attacked the police officer with punches and stones after he surprised them in the act.

Two Spanish teenagers who punched, bit and threw rocks & bricks at an RGP officer this week, received a conditional discharge in the Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wed 6 Sept).

More Info: https://t.co/flrrPIa05J @GibraltarPolice pic.twitter.com/HSVvmgR1wY — Royal Gibraltar Police (@RGPolice) September 7, 2023

One boy punched the policeman in the face

According to a statement released by the Royal Gibraltar Police, one of the boys fled while the other punched the officer in the face. The RGP cop subsequently managed to arrest him by pinning him to the ground with an arm lock.

While the police officer was waiting for backup to arrive, the second teenager returned and punched him again. He allegedly also threw stones and bricks at him. In addition, the first teenager is said to have bitten the policeman on the hand.

They were both arrested for entering Gibraltar through a place other than an immigration point and for assaulting a police officer.

The two pleaded guilty at the Magistrates’ Court

After being taken to the New Mole House Police Station, one of those arrested was charged with assault to prevent an arrest. They spent the night at the police station after being formally charged, before appearing in court the following day.

During their appearance before a judge at the Magistrates’ Court, the teenagers pleaded guilty to all the offences brought against them. They were subsequently sentenced to 12 months probation for the assaults and for entering Gibraltar illegally.

Although the crime remains on their criminal record for the specified period of time, the two boys were released with no further action being taken. That is unless they commit a new crime within the period specified by the court.