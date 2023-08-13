Man Arrested In Malaga’s Fuengirola For Threatening A Hotel Worker With A Blowtorch During A Robbery

By Chris King • 13 August 2023 • 20:50

Policia Nacional vehicle. Credit: P P Photos/Shutterstock.com.

A man was arrested by the National Police in the Malaga town of Fuengirola for allegedly breaking into a hotel and threatening the receptionist.

As reported by the police force in a statement this Sunday, August 13, the detainee entered the establishment brandishing a lit blowtorch with a flame of considerable dimensions.

He apparently approached the receptionist and demanded that the employee hand over the day’s takings, while threatening to burn them.

A fight broke out when the worker refused to comply

When the hotel worker refused to comply, a struggle ensued during which the employee suffered minor burns to his chin and chest from the torch.

The assailant also aimed several kicks and punches at the worker, which resulted in his needing treatment in a nearby medical centre.

Taking barely €50 from the cash register, the thief managed to flee the premises. A subsequent investigation led to his arrest on August 8, suspected of being the person responsible for the violent robbery, according to malagahoy.es.

The police attributed seven other robberies to him

An investigation of the detainee was subsequently conducted by officers attached to the Robbery Group of the Fuengirola Police Station.

As a result, they attributed seven other robberies with force in the area to him. These included six thefts carried out in establishments and one in a residential property. The facts have been presented to the Investigating Court No 2 of Fuengirola.

Armed robbers broke into a Fuengirola bank

An incident occurred in the same Costa del Sol resort in June where suspects managed to gain access to the Fuengirola branch of Banco Sabadell.

The event occurred in the early hours of the morning with reports saying that the perpetrators entered the premises by boring a hole through the connecting wall of an adjacent building.

They then reportedly waited inside for the bank’s staff to arrive for work. At least one firearm was believed to have been involved, with the criminals beating a hasty exit when they realised that the police were aware of their presence. It was not known at the time whether they escaped with any loot.