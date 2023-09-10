Manager Of MAJOR Men’s National Football Team FIRED Nine Months Before Euro 2024

By Chris King • 10 September 2023 • 17:55

GERMANY have sacked their men’s national football coach, Hansi Flick, this Sunday, September 10.

His dismissal followed a ‘shareholders meeting’ according to a tweet on the DFP-Team social media account this afternoon.

It read: ‘The shareholders’ meeting and supervisory board of DFB GmbH and Co. KG decided today, at the suggestion of DFB President Bernd Neuendorf, to release national coach Hansi Flick and the two assistant coaches Marcus Sorg and Danny Röhl from their duties with immediate effect’.

ℹ️ Gesellschafterversammlung und Aufsichtsrat der DFB GmbH und Co. KG haben heute auf Vorschlag von DFB-Präsident Bernd Neuendorf beschlossen, Bundestrainer Hansi Flick sowie die beiden Co-Trainer Marcus Sorg und Danny Röhl mit sofortiger Wirkung von ihren Aufgaben zu entbinden. pic.twitter.com/WtAcUxJvb2 — DFB-Team (@DFB_Team) September 10, 2023

‘The committees agreed that the Men’s Senior National Team needs new impetus after the recent disappointing results. We need a spirit of optimism and confidence in our own country’, announced Bernd Neuendorf, the President of the German Football Association (DFB).

‘For me personally, it is one of the most difficult decisions of my time in office so far. Because I appreciate Hansi Flick and his assistant coaches as football experts and people. But sporting success is the top priority for the DFB. So the decision was inevitable’, he concluded in a statement on the DFB website.

Germany lost 4-1 to Japan in Wolfsburg’s Volkswagen Arena

Flick’s removal as national team head coach was pretty much expected after the Germans were humiliated 4-1 at home by Japan yesterday, in Wolfsburg’s Volkswagen Arena.

With another match coming against France in Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday 12, the side will be placed in the hands of Rudi Völler, Hannes Wolf and Sandro Wagner the DFB confirmed.

Flick saw his German side fail to qualify from their group at the World Cup, with Japan pulling off the shock of the tournament to progress into the knock-out stages ahead of them.

Germany director Rudi Voller did not hold back his criticism

Rudi Voller, the Germany director, was very vocal in his criticism of the 58-year-old former Bayern Munich manager after the defeat. ‘We’re all still in shock. Losing 4-1 is a disgrace’, he commented.

He continued: ‘We all should take a good look at ourselves and then see what happens next. We would all do well to sleep on it tonight. I just spoke to Hansi – he’s deeply affected. We’ll talk tomorrow about why that happened. That was an embarrassment’.

After the DFB statement was released, he issued his own, in which he said: ‘Hansi Flick has worn himself out over the past few months; together with his coaching team, he has given everything to get back on track after leaving the club World Cup in Qatar to make the turn for the better’.

‘Unfortunately, we have to realise today that it was not successful. The Japan game has clearly shown us that we can no longer make any progress in this situation’, he continued.

Voller added: ‘This is not an easy moment for me, because I joined the DFB in February to support Hansi Flick in all my ways, to support him so that he can be successful in sport. And I firmly believed that as national coach he could manage to get our national team back on track’.

‘But now we have to act responsibly, we have to change something in order to be able to play the demanding and ambitious role of host at the European Championships in our own country that we all hope for. That’s what the fans in Germany rightly expect from us’, he concluded.