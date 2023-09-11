Elon Musk’s Starlink Revolutionises Rural Spain

By John Ensor • 11 September 2023 • 8:47

Credit: Benjamin Schaefer/sShutterstock.com

EVER imagined having high-speed internet in Spain’s remotest corners? Thanks to Elon Musk’s Starlink, this dream is now a reality.

Starlink began its operations in Spain in early 2022. That year, it reported a turnover of €1.2 million, as revealed by Cinco Dias, marking a promising start for the service, writes 20 Minutos.

On its website, Starlink boasts of a service that offers users a consistent connection. It enables activities that were previously deemed impossible, all due to ‘the largest constellation of satellites operating in a low orbit around the Earth’. The company currently operates around 5,000 satellites.

Depending on the location, speeds can vary, but they average at 130 megabits per second, with a range between 50 and 200 Mbps.

Starlink Pricing And Affordability

While urban dwellers might find Starlink’s pricing steep, it’s a game-changer for those in remote areas. Elon Musk’s Starlink has even adjusted its pricing since its inception to remain competitive.

The initial cost of the necessary equipment, which includes the Starlink antenna, Wi-Fi router, cables, and base, was €499. Now, it’s available for €450. Customers can try the product for 30 days. If unsatisfied, they can return the equipment and get a refund.

There’s no specific data for Spain, but a few months ago, Starlink announced on the social network X (previously Twitter) that it boasts over 1.5 million users globally. This success has led to a partnership with Telefonica to provide businesses with high-speed, low-latency satellite broadband internet.

‘The satellite makes it possible to implement connectivity projects very quickly and efficiently,’ stated Julio Beamonte, CEO of Telefonica Global Solutions. Telefonica revealed that this collaboration has already kicked off in Mexico and will soon expand to countries like Peru, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, and Spain.

How To Get Connected To Starlink

For those keen on Elon Musk‘s Starlink service, simply visit the company’s website and enter your address. If you’re in a rural area or unsure of your exact location, open Google Maps on your mobile, click on your location, and a code will appear. Input this code on the Starlink website. The site will then display the total initial cost, including equipment, monthly fees, government taxes, and shipping. A deposit is required to secure the reservation.