Elon Musk Auctions Off Iconic Twitter Paraphernalia

By John Ensor • 10 August 2023 • 9:54

Twitter logo. Credit: Phil Pasquini/Shutterstock.com

Following Elon Musk’s rebranding of Twitter to ‘X’ what would any self-respecting multi-billionaire do with all the obsolete iconic bird logos?

Hot on the heels of Twitter’s transformation into ‘X’ under the ownership of Elon Musk, the tycoon has arranged an auction in San Francisco for a myriad of assets which were previously symbolic of the company, writes the BBC.

Unusual Items On Offer From Twitter Offices

With 584 lots in the offering, including bird cages of enormous dimensions, viral image-inspired oil paintings, and more, this sale represents a pivotal moment in the firm’s shift.

Among the varied items, offered by Heritage Global Partners, the lots encompass quirky coffee tables, a DJ stand and enough musical instruments to take a band on tour.

Since Musk’s £44bn acquisition of Twitter in the previous year, significant job reductions have been implemented to reduce overheads. The reduction has been extensive, involving the dismissal of staff members who were responsible for monitoring abuse on the platform.

A significant part of this auction, entitled ‘Twitter Rebranding: Online Auction Featuring Memorabilia, Art, Office Assets & More!’ includes two notable oil paintings. These are recreations of Ellen Degeneres’ famous selfie from the 2014 Academy Awards and Barack Obama’s re-election image from November 2012, which had previously been the most favoured tweet on the platform.

Iconic Twitter Memorabilia For Sale

Prior to this, Twitter orchestrated an auction from its San Francisco headquarters, where the bird symbol, a once-iconic representation of the brand, fetched a staggering $100,000.

The auction follows in the wake of the company’s brand overhaul, where the familiar blue bird was succeeded by a monochrome letter ‘X’. Last month, an attempt to take down a Twitter sign was temporarily thwarted by San Francisco authorities. ‘Bird is still mounted on the side of the building. Buyer is responsible for hiring an SF Licensed Company with appropriate Permits,’ reads the listing for one of Twitter’s signs affixed to the headquarters on 10th Street.

Mr Musk’s decisions, including altering the verification procedures and reducing staff, indicate a clear course correction for the social media giant. With a colourful past put under the hammer, this auction marks a turning point in a new direction.