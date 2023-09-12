By Jo Pugh • 12 September 2023 • 9:49

Rugby World Cup Winners 2023? Ask Obano. Credit: Parc de Branfere/Facebook

Step aside, Paul the Octopus and Boots the goat; a new sporting oracle has emerged, and his name is Obano the Giraffe.

We all recall Paul the Octopus and his remarkable accuracy in predicting outcomes during Euro 2008 and the 2010 Football World Cup. Then there was Achilles the Cat, the renowned predictor of results during the 2018 World Cup.

Now, a taller contender has entered the arena: Obano the Giraffe.

Residing in France, Obano accurately foresaw the outcome of France’s inaugural Rugby World Cup match last week, foreseeing their victory over the All Blacks. True to his prediction, France triumphed with a 27-13 score against New Zealand.

Obano lives at the Parc de Branféré in Brittany, France, and though his success rate (currently one prediction) awaits confirmation, all eyes are eagerly fixed on him as he gears up to predict France’s next game against Uruguay on Thursday, September 14th.

The hoofed creature isn’t a newcomer to the stage, as animals with psychic abilities have become a common presence in major sporting events, referendums, and presidential elections.

Remember Boots the Goat?

He was the Scottish political oracle, who accurately forecasted the Brexit referendum.

Or consider Mystic Marcus, the English micro-pig, who allegedly predicted the outcomes of both the 2016 US presidential election and the Brexit referendum by choosing apples placed on the ground. These animals have carved out a niche in the world of predictions.

Paul the Octopus was the most memorable figure; Paul captured the adoration of football enthusiasts, particularly during the 2010 World Cup, where he boasted an impressive 85 per cent overall success rate.

This prophetic cephalopod accurately foresaw the outcomes of eight matches during the tournament and even predicted Spain’s triumphant victory in the final. Paul’s unique method involved selecting a box adorned with a nation’s flag, with each box containing a tasty mussel treat.