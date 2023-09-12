More Rain Forecast For Spain This Week With Storms And Another DANA By The Weekend

By Chris King • 12 September 2023 • 0:32

Image of rain falling on an umbrella. Credit: Perfect Strangers/Shutterstock.com

MANY parts of Spain are predicted to experience unstable weather this week with showers becoming widespread throughout the country.

The rainfall will be more noticeable in the north and east of the mainland explained AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency this Monday, September 11, and could even be heavy and accompanied by storms.

During the second half of the week, the rains could also be intense in the Mediterranean area, while from Friday 15, they will spread across much of Spain they indicated.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 11-09-2023 hasta 17-09-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/nbqw8jIDEX — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) September 11, 2023

Many parts of the country experienced bad weather this Monday

Monday has already been especially stormy in the centre and northern parts of the mainland. More than 8,200 electrical discharges were detected between midnight and 6 am, according to data from the AEMET.

A yellow warning was activated for both rain and storms in Burgos, Soria, Navarra, Álava, Guipúzcoa, Vizcaya and La Rioja.

Meanwhile, Asturias will only be on warning for rain, while Murcia, Almería, Granada, Jaén, Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza only for storms.

Temperatures are expected to drop across Spain

Maximum temperatures were forecast to drop across the country on Monday, except for in the Mediterranean area, where they were predicted to rise somewhat, while the minimums will see few changes.

Tuesday, September 12

On Tuesday, the unstable weather will continue due to the passage of a trough over the mainland. As Rubén del Campo, a spokesperson for the AEMET, explained: ‘It is a front of cold air located in the upper layers of the atmosphere that favours the formation of abundant cloudiness’.

As a result, the day will be cloudy, with rain and showers in the northern third. This will extend to the rest of the northern half, to the east of the mainland, and to the Balearic Islands.

They may reach strong intensity and be accompanied by hail, especially in the Pyrenees, the Iberian System and parts of Catalonia. Temperatures will drop in the northeast and will not change much in the rest of Spain.

The highest values ​​will occur on the shores of the Mediterranean and Andalucia, with fluctuations between 28ºC and 32ºC.

Wednesday, September 13

Stormy showers are quite possible on Wednesday, especially on the Mediterranean coast of Catalonia, the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands.

In the afternoon, this may extend to other areas of the east and centre of the country, where they may be locally strong. In the southeast and the Balearic Islands, these showers may be accompanied by mud due to the presence of suspended dust, which will give rise to haze.

Temperatures will rise in most of the country, except for the Mediterranean side, where they will also exceed 30ºC in several areas. Maximums of between 32ºC and 34ºC could be reached in the Guadalquivir Valley, with up to 35ºC in Córdoba.

Thursday, September 14

Instability will be focused on the east of the country and the Balearic Islands on Thursday, with stormy showers that could reach strong intensity. Temperatures will not suffer major changes.

Looking ahead to the weekend, rainfall could become widespread throughout the mainland and the Balearic Islands due to the formation of a storm in the Atlantic.

If so, the rains would extend from south to north across the country and could be locally strong and persistent in the Mediterranean area and half of the northern peninsula. Values would drop in much of Spain as a result.

The AEMET has not been the only one to warn about the weather that will arrive in the coming days. Meteored also reported that by the weekend: ‘A new DANA could be isolated off the coasts of Portugal’, which would bring a second storm of intense rainfall and storms.

⚠️Pendientes de una posible #DANA con más lluvia el fin de semana 👉Incrementaría la inestabilidad, con más lluvia y tormentas en todo el país. El embolsamiento frío comenzaría a descolgarse este vierneshttps://t.co/G1k4Fwvmeu pic.twitter.com/ZLXJxty1M8 — Eltiempo.es (@ElTiempoes) September 11, 2023

According to their predictions: ‘This DANA will be very active for the time of year in mid-September’. They were quick to point out though that: ‘It would be much more ephemeral and less intense’ than the one that occurred in Spain between September 2 and 3.