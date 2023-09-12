The Best City Day Trips Just 1 Hour From Madrid

By Ross Sanderson • 12 September 2023 • 9:00

Image - Segovia: Vladimir Saznov/shutterstock

Although Madrid has everything to offer and is one of the best places in the world to visit, getting away from the busy city life is sometimes just what is needed. One of the wonderful things about the Spanish capital is its location – being located in the centre of the country makes it easier to travel to all corners of Spain with ease. Sometimes, however, a day trip away is all that you need. With that said, here are two of the best day trips available, both just one hour from the centre of Madrid:

Segovia

Segovia, situated northeast of Madrid, is a city that stands on a hill and is famous for its beautiful architecture and rich history. Many would say that the highlight of Segovia is the Ancient Aqueduct, built in 50 BC, which remains almost entirely intact. Nearby is the stunning medieval castle, Alcazar of Segovia, which has been around since the 12th century and has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The castle is also known to have been an inspiration for the creation of Walt Disney’s Cinderella Castle.

Aside from its amazing landscape, the city’s cuisine is also another big reason to visit. One of their specialities is Lezchaco, which is a roasted suckling lamb which has only ever been fed its mother’s milk. Similarly, roasted suckling pig is also a popular dish in the Castilla region, traditionally cooked in open-brick fireplace ovens.

With a population of just over 50,000 people, Segovia is one of the perfect getaways to find space, relaxation and fascinating culture.

Toledo

70km south of Madrid lies yet another World Heritage Site city – Toledo. Influenced by Islam, Christianity and Judaism, Toledo is known as the city of three cultures and is packed full of picturesque mosques, churches, synagogues and labyrinths.

Toledo also houses a museum dedicated to El Greco, the mannerist painter and architect of the Spanish Renaissance. El Greco spent much of his life in Spain in the 14th and 15th centuries before passing away in Toledo aged 72.

After walking the Roman cobbled streets of Toledo, visitors often stop for a hearty meal, with partridge being something of a common delicacy around the city. Finally, a stroll up to the Mirador del Valle viewpoint to end the day watching the sunset with a 360-degree look at Toledo.