Fashion Forward With Malaga’s Larios Catwalk

By John Smith • 13 September 2023 • 16:45
Credit: Larios Fashion Week
Fashion is at the front as the Larios Catwalk, organised by NuevaModa Producciones, will turn Calle Larios in Malaga City into an international showcase for the most current fashion and latest trends.
Some 13 designers who are part of the Malaga de Moda group organised and supported by the Malaga Provincial Council will be showing their new creations in this the 12th Larios Malaga Fashion Week which sees the catwalk buzzing on Friday September 15 and Saturday September 16.
Believed to be the longest catwalk in Europe at 350 metres it attracts an estimated 15,000 visitors each day and since being created in 2011 it has featured more than 100 designers both local, national and international.
On Friday the 15th, Malaga designers Jesus Segado, Lebrel and Susana Hidalgo take over the stage alongside Ángel Schlesser, Romina Brunelli, Jokoth, Montesco, La Mosquita Spain, Romeo Couture and Lina Sevilla.
The work of the Malaga contingent will also appear on the blue carpet from 10pm on Saturday and those involved are Inma de la Riva, Violeta Vergara, Macarena Delgado, Shamat, Celia Pergáz, Blackpier, Alejandra Marineto, María Jurado and Sandra Rojas,
Earlier at 8pm that day, the Malaga designer also a member of Malaga de Moda, Pepe Canela, will share the show with Livia Montecarlo, Bananamoon, Cala, and Agatha Ruiz de la Prada.
Several new Malaga designers will also be given the chance to show their creations as part of the MFW 2023 competition whilst the winners of the 2022 show will also be on the catwalk.
Pride of place and closing the show goes to Malaga de Moda member Félix Ramiro.
Although this event doesn’t attract the same attention that is achieved for both London and New York, it is still an important part of the promotion of home grown fashion talent which has spawned world beaters such as Balenciaga, Paco Rabanne, Manolo Blahnik and Delpozo.
