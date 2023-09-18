Jumbo-Visma Rider Sepp Kuss Wins The 2023 Vuelta A Espana Cycling Event

By Chris King • 18 September 2023 • 2:44

Image of the La Vuelta 2023 podium in Madrid. Credit: Twitter@lavuelta

SEPP KUSS won the prestigious Vuelta a Espana 2023 cycling race that finished in the Spanish capital of Madrid this Sunday, September 17.

The Jumbo-Visma team rider became the first American to win one of the Grand Tours since Chris Horner won the same event 10 years ago.

As Kuss stood on the podium alongside his two teammates, the Dutch team created history by being the first to ever win all three Grand Tours in the same season.

Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, who won this year’s Tour de France, finished second, and Primoz Roglic, the Slovenian winner of the Giro d’Italia came third, with the three all representing the Jumbo-Visma team.

Kuss was handed the famous red jersey after winning the eighth stage of the Spanish event and the 29-year-old held onto it right until the end of the race.

Speaking after his victory, Kuss said: ‘This is like a fairytale. With Primoz winning in Italy and Jonas winning in France earlier this year, I wanted to be part of this team chasing the overall victory in the Vuelta. Standing here as the overall winner is something I could never have imagined in my wildest dreams’, according to teamjumbovisma.com.

The three teammates crossed the finishing line linking arms

On what was basically a processional stage for the general classification, the three Jumbo-Visma teammates crossed the finishing line with their arms linked.

As the peloton rode towards the finishing line in Madrid, it was the Australian Kaden Groves who managed to sprint away from the rest of the field to clinch a dramatic victory in the final stage of 2023. He crossed the line ahead of Filippo Ganna from Italy, and Germany’s Nico Denz.

😱 Un final totalmente de LOCURA. ¡Emoción hasta el último metro de La Vuelta! 🔥Así ha sido el ÚLTIMO KM. What a crazy finalé 😱 thrilling racing until the last meter of La Vuelta! Watch the LAST KM… 🔥#LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/IFK5EJK8Sp — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) September 17, 2023

Earlier on Sunday it was announced that the 2024 La Vuelta would be starting in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon for the second time in the history of the event. It previously departed from the city back in 1997 to promote Expo-98.