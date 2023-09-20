Ryanair Come Under Fire In Spain For Shocking Check-In Rules

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 20 September 2023 • 9:00

Bristol, Somerset, UK - June 15, 2009: RyanAir Irish Budget Airlines Boeing 737-400 aircraft departs Bristol airport UK

The high-profile airline, Ryanair, have once again come under fire and scrutiny for its malpractice which numerous Spanish customers have complained about when they attempt to check-in.

Ryanair have been called upon in Spain over its unfair check-in rules for customers looking to fly, but have been unable to sue the comapneis online check-in services due to them being below standard or just being down for maintenance.

This week, the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) has accused the budget airline of malpractice as they have been forcing passengers to pay extortionate amounts of money at check-in desks to get booked onto their flights that same day, with many customers claiming the online platform to do so was not working for them at home.

According to this group, the majority of people impacted by this are ones who book holidays through a travel agent or third party, as they are then met by an error message when they try to log onto the Ryanair app or website.

Ryanair Urged To Scrap In-Person Check-In Fees

For people who are unable to check in online for their Ryanair flight, they must go to the airport and do this manually at a desk, and it’s believed that people are being charged between €30-50 per person to do this, without even having the choice of checking in online.

That isn’t the only stumbling block for customers, however, with many people who book via third-party companies that usually make holidays and flying cheaper in this cost of living crisis, claim they have to show photographic ID before attempting to check in, which the OCU has slammed and called unnecessary.

OCU Demands For Immediate Change

Just last month, the Irish airline was one of six others to be investigated by the Spanish Ministry of Consumer Affairs for alleged irregularities in their hand luggage policy and seat allocation, so it’s no surprise to see so much outcry and calls for action against Ryanair.

The OCU have now officially approached Ryanair and called on them to stop this ludicrous charging fee immediately for the benefit of all passengers, and if they refuse to do so, then the organisation will look to file a formal complaint with the General Directorate of Consumer Affairs.