Discover Malaga’s Scenic Hiking Trails This Autumn

By John Ensor • 22 September 2023 • 9:02
Torcal de Antequera, Malaga Province.
Credit: liquid studios/Shutterstock.com
Malaga offers numerous hiking trails, perfect for beginners and weekend explorations.
With autumn approaching, the province experiences milder temperatures, ideal for exploring diverse landscapes. Dress comfortably, wear suitable footwear, carry water and snacks, and you’re set for a satisfying adventure. Here are four hiking trails that are suitable for novice hikers, as recommended by Malaga Hoy.
Venturing into the Torcal of Antequera is a treat any time of the year. This special landscape boasts several uncomplicated trails, perfect for hiking beginners. The well-marked green and yellow routes, spanning one and a half and three kilometres respectively, offer breathtaking views, ensuring a memorable experience for the whole family.
The El Saltillo Bridge and its surroundings offer a blend of thrills and scenic beauty. The routes leading to the bridge are manageable for beginners, with some challenging sections. Starting from Canillas de Aceituno, hikers traverse orchards, ditches, pine forests, and diverse flora. The descent leads to the suspension bridge, situated 78 metres above the Almanchares River. It’s a daring yet rewarding experience!
For a convenient and easy trail, the Pinares de San Anton behind the El Palo neighbourhood is ideal. The mountain offers various low-demand routes, suitable for all. The well-signposted trails lead to viewpoints offering panoramic views of Malaga Bay. Reaching different peaks around 500 metres, visitors can fully explore the area.
The Montes de Malaga Natural Park, covering approximately 5,000 hectares, offers a plethora of trails suitable for most. Rich in historical heritage, fauna, and flora, the park is a hiker’s paradise. A circular path from the Aula de Las Contadoras to the Lagar de Torrijos spans about 14 kilometres, making it a great introduction to Malaga hiking.
Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or a beginner, Malaga’s diverse landscapes and well-marked trails offer something for everyone. So, lace up your hiking boots and discover the natural beauty of Malaga!
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
