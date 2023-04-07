By Anna Ellis • 07 April 2023 • 9:38

Physical Activity Programme for the Elderly: Over 50’s hiking route in Almeria. Image: oneinchpunch / Shutterstock.com

Almeria offers a wide range of opportunities for sports practice.

Through the Patronato Municipal de Deportes’ Physical Activity Programme for the Elderly (PMD), those over the 50s can sign up for a new hiking route.

With the aim of getting to know the Almanzora Valley, the PMD has opened registrations for the Sendero de Limaria in Arboleas which will take place on April 16 starting at 8:00.AM at the door of the Stella Maris School

Registration can be done online or in person at the offices located in the Palacio de los Juegos Mediterraneos.

With a distance of about 12 kilometres, the estimated time to complete the route is about four and a half hours.

Anyone wishing to sign up must do so from 9.00.AM until 1.00.PM, Monday to Friday.

For more information call (+34) 950 332 100.

