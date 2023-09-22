By Aaron Hindhaugh • 22 September 2023 • 9:50

Rafa Nadal celebrating a victory.

Rafael Nadal has spoken about his desire to play doubles with fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz at next summer’s Paris Olympics.

The all-time greatest Spanish tennis player, Nadal, has had a frustrating time of things as he’s been sidelined with several injuries to his feet, legs and hips and that’s allowed his rival, Novak Djokovic, to overtake him with the most titles won.

Nadal has dominated the tennis scenes alongside the likes of Roger Federer and Djokovic for decades now, but with the Swiss tennis star having retired and Nadal eyeing up the same fate in 2024, a historic era of tennis is coming to a sad end.

However, while Nadal is still heralded as one of the greatest of all time and is a hero in Spain, especially Madrid, where he is an honourable member of Real Madrid and dreams of becoming president one day, there is a star and heir to his throne.

That person is Alcaraz who has already won the hearts of many around the world for his aggressive tennis style of play and likeability on camera and he looks to be the man to beat on any sort of court for years to come.

Nadal Eyes Up Alacarz Partnership At Paris Olympics

Alcaraz has already proven himself to be a star on clay, as Nadal was, but also on both hard and grass courts he’s been amazing, and especially at Wimbledon this year he won the whole tournament despite his lack of experience on a unique surface.

Having grown up watching and idolising Nadal from Spain, it would be pretty special to see them on the same court together, and if the latter gets his wish, that could become a reality next summer in Paris.

Nadal has been speaking about the prospect of the pair playing together and admitted he is set to speak with Alcaraz about this exciting venture.

He told AS: “Everyone knows that I have always been a lover of the Games. I have lived incredible moments of co-existence, of seeing what sport is in its pure essence.

Spanish Tennis Legend Keen To Play Next Summer

“Regarding the fact of playing doubles with Carlos, I have not had the slightest conversation with him in that regard.

“But I would also like [it] and it would be a good motivation, another incentive for me to be able to close my Olympic cycle playing with Carlos, with everything he is achieving, with the young people and with the great future he has ahead of him.”

A Nadal and Alcaraz double partnership will likely prove to be unstoppable in Paris next year, but it all seems to be pinned on the latter and if he is willing to go down that road with a tennis icon.